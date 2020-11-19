Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date

WENN/Instar Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa has been together with Lisa Bonet for 15 years, but he could still remember the first time he asked her out on a date when he was 26 and she was 38. In a new revealing interview, the leading man of "Aquaman" confessed that he had to work up his his courage but still turn into "a mess" at the time.

The 41-year-old actor made the confession when gracing the December issue cover of Men's Health magazine. On the reason why, he has nothing but praises for his wife. "Especially when you meet someone you're completely infatuated with and then find out she's amazing, intelligent, and funny and she's a goddess and you're a degenerate," he spilled, "I was a nervous wreck."

When asked for advice on how to date someone out of one's league, the actor portraying Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" quipped, "Give up! Don't do it!" Putting in consideration that he was "a nervous wreck" in the past, he additionally said, "I really don't have any tips. Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh."

Although he may look "big and tough," the father of 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf unveiled that he is actually afraid of his actress wife. "I may look big and tough, but I'm not," he divulged. "I'm nothing like Khal Drogo. I'm not even the king of my own house! I'm absolutely terrified of my wife."

Elsewhere in the chat, Jason also talked about the importance of family especially in 2020. "We've all gotten so much closer," he said of Lisa and their children. "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

The "Dune" actor additionally addressed his close bond with his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom his wife shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. "I love her husband," he raved, referring to Zoe's spouse Karl Glusman. "I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family."

Jason and Lisa began dating in 2005. The couple finally got married in 2017.