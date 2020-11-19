 
 

Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date

Jason Momoa Recalls How Wife Lisa Bonet Turned Him Into a 'Mess' on First Date
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The Aquaman depicter defends himself for not being able to hold himself together, sharing that it can't be helped when 'you meet someone you're completely infatuated with.'

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jason Momoa has been together with Lisa Bonet for 15 years, but he could still remember the first time he asked her out on a date when he was 26 and she was 38. In a new revealing interview, the leading man of "Aquaman" confessed that he had to work up his his courage but still turn into "a mess" at the time.

The 41-year-old actor made the confession when gracing the December issue cover of Men's Health magazine. On the reason why, he has nothing but praises for his wife. "Especially when you meet someone you're completely infatuated with and then find out she's amazing, intelligent, and funny and she's a goddess and you're a degenerate," he spilled, "I was a nervous wreck."

When asked for advice on how to date someone out of one's league, the actor portraying Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" quipped, "Give up! Don't do it!" Putting in consideration that he was "a nervous wreck" in the past, he additionally said, "I really don't have any tips. Be you. Try to be funny and make her laugh."

  See also...

Although he may look "big and tough," the father of 13-year-old Lola and 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf unveiled that he is actually afraid of his actress wife. "I may look big and tough, but I'm not," he divulged. "I'm nothing like Khal Drogo. I'm not even the king of my own house! I'm absolutely terrified of my wife."

Elsewhere in the chat, Jason also talked about the importance of family especially in 2020. "We've all gotten so much closer," he said of Lisa and their children. "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

The "Dune" actor additionally addressed his close bond with his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz, whom his wife shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. "I love her husband," he raved, referring to Zoe's spouse Karl Glusman. "I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family."

Jason and Lisa began dating in 2005. The couple finally got married in 2017.

You can share this post!

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

The Duggars Marry So Young for Sex, Derick Dillard Claims
Related Posts
Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Shirtless Jason Momoa Stranded in the Desert as His Car's 'Broken Down'

Shirtless Jason Momoa Stranded in the Desert as His Car's 'Broken Down'

Jason Momoa Fully Restores Lisa Bonet's First Car for Her Birthday Surprise

Jason Momoa Fully Restores Lisa Bonet's First Car for Her Birthday Surprise

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne in 'Scary Little Green Men' Teaser

Most Read
A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up
Celebrity

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are 'Inseparable' After Shocking Makeout Session

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Olivia Wilde Defends Harry Styles for Wearing Dresses Following Candace Owens' Criticisms

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Candace Owens Unapologetic Despite Backlash for Criticizing Harry Styles' Feminine Style

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses