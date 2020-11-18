Boosie Badazz Claims That Being a Rapper Is the Most Dangerous Job

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is reflecting on his job as a rapper. The Baton Rouge star, who is still mourning the death of his friend and collaborator Mo3 who was shot to death in an altercation, shares in a new interview that being a rapper is the same like putting one's life at stake.

"I'm finna slow down, man, 'cause I've been showing out. After that s**t with Von, I'd be right at that club. I'd be right at that club on Sunday," Boosie told VladTV, referring to King Von, who also died after being shot. "I'm finna slow down."

The "Bad Azz" spitter went on to say that folks were welcoming him just fine, and that it was his own decision to stay lowkey for a while. "I ain't had no problems, n***as show me love. N***as know I'm here to get money. I ain't here to harm nobody. They welcome me with open arms. It's a lotta s**t go down at clubs and sh*t. Stampedes and s**t. S**t like that. I don't know. I just need to slow down going out," he explained.

"But I've been protecting myself for 16 years. I've been protecting myself since I was a kid," Boosie continued. Saying that he's "pretty good" at staying safe, Bossie added, "I feel it kept me living a little longer." He also said that he had his "people around" him who are "ready at all times."

He went on to share, "We got the [most] dangerous job as rappers. Nobody has a more dangerous job. Every night we go out we can get killed," the rapper said. "Not just by a opp. Not just by police. It could be a crazy fan. It could be a--our job is really dangerous, especially the ones gettin' $10,000s to $100,000s and you gotta go in them clubs and gangsta rap and you got opps. Our life dangerous."

Prior to this, Boosie was shot in the leg on Saturday, November 14 during a trip to Dallas. According to reports, the 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall when he went to to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Fortunately, his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. It was said that the rapper and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived.