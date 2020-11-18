 
 

Boosie Badazz Claims That Being a Rapper Is the Most Dangerous Job

Boosie Badazz Claims That Being a Rapper Is the Most Dangerous Job
Instagram
Celebrity

'We got the [most] dangerous job as rappers,' he Baton Rouge rapper shares, adding, 'Nobody has a more dangerous job. Every night we go out we can get killed.'

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is reflecting on his job as a rapper. The Baton Rouge star, who is still mourning the death of his friend and collaborator Mo3 who was shot to death in an altercation, shares in a new interview that being a rapper is the same like putting one's life at stake.

"I'm finna slow down, man, 'cause I've been showing out. After that s**t with Von, I'd be right at that club. I'd be right at that club on Sunday," Boosie told VladTV, referring to King Von, who also died after being shot. "I'm finna slow down."

The "Bad Azz" spitter went on to say that folks were welcoming him just fine, and that it was his own decision to stay lowkey for a while. "I ain't had no problems, n***as show me love. N***as know I'm here to get money. I ain't here to harm nobody. They welcome me with open arms. It's a lotta s**t go down at clubs and sh*t. Stampedes and s**t. S**t like that. I don't know. I just need to slow down going out," he explained.

"But I've been protecting myself for 16 years. I've been protecting myself since I was a kid," Boosie continued. Saying that he's "pretty good" at staying safe, Bossie added, "I feel it kept me living a little longer." He also said that he had his "people around" him who are "ready at all times."

  See also...

He went on to share, "We got the [most] dangerous job as rappers. Nobody has a more dangerous job. Every night we go out we can get killed," the rapper said. "Not just by a opp. Not just by police. It could be a crazy fan. It could be a--our job is really dangerous, especially the ones gettin' $10,000s to $100,000s and you gotta go in them clubs and gangsta rap and you got opps. Our life dangerous."

Prior to this, Boosie was shot in the leg on Saturday, November 14 during a trip to Dallas. According to reports, the 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall when he went to to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Fortunately, his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. It was said that the rapper and the shooters had fled the scene by the time members of the Dallas Police Department arrived.

You can share this post!

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Pressed by Mike Tyson Over His Transphobic Comments on Dwyane Wade's Daughter

Boosie Badazz Pressed by Mike Tyson Over His Transphobic Comments on Dwyane Wade's Daughter

Boosie Badazz 'Pissed Off' at His Nephew for Wrecking His Rare Jaguar

Boosie Badazz 'Pissed Off' at His Nephew for Wrecking His Rare Jaguar

Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Over Drake: You're Showing Straight Jealousy

Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Over Drake: You're Showing Straight Jealousy

Boosie Badazz to Take Legal Action Against Instagram Over Racial Discrimation

Boosie Badazz to Take Legal Action Against Instagram Over Racial Discrimation

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness