Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair
In a new interview, a woman named Ranin Karim shared more insights into her affair with Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor, who was fired from Hillsong Church over his infidelity.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - More details about the cheating scandal involving Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Pastor Carl Lentz, who was fired from Hillsong Church over his infidelity, have found their way out online. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Tuesday, November 17, a woman came forward with allegations that she was his mistress.

Ranin Karim shared that she had a months-long affair earlier this year. She said that Lentz met roughly five months ago and he told her that he was married not long after their meeting. Karim claimed to the magazine that she tried to end their relationship, but he kept pursuing her.

"I know what I got myself into, but at the same time I wanted to do the right thing and walk, walk away," Karim, a jewelry designer from Palestine, shared. "I am not a monster." According to Karim, Lentz came to her house on October 26, telling her that his wife Laura found out their affair. He allegedly told her, "My life is over. I don't know what's going to happen. If my wife is going to forgive me."

In the interview, Karim admitted to regretting his affair with the former Hillsong Church pastor. "I really wish I never met him," she said. "I told him that many times because it was just, just like, what's the point?"

She shared that she initially wasn't planning to go public with the affair. But she changed her mind after posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account. "I was hurt, yeah. I wanted to speak my part," Karim told the site.

Lentz first became a pastor at the New York location of Hillsong in 2010 and quickly rose in popularity in the church. He became a close spiritual confidant to Justin several years ago and the now-26-year-old singer briefly lived with Lentz in 2014.

