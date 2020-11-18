Hailey Baldwin Reacts to Rumors of Justin Bieber Two-Timing Selena Gomez With Her

Instagram Celebrity

The model admits during her appearance on Ashley Graham's 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast that things progressed so fast between her and the 'Love Yourself' crooner considering their young age.

Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight about her romance timeline with husband Justin Bieber. During her appearance on Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast on November 17, she shared that "contrary to popular belief," she wasn't with Justin when he was still with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together," Hailey shared. "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

To refresh everyone's memory, Justin and Selena appeared to break up mid-2018 after reuniting in late 2017. "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up.' ... They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other," a source claimed at the time.

Later in May of the same year, Justin was spotted hanging out with Baskin Champion. Meanwhile, Hailey and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumors as they graced a red carpet together, though the "Senorita" singer was quick to deny the rumors. Hailey and Justin later were seen packing on PDA during some sightings the next month, and the rest is history.

With them getting married a few months later, Hailey admitted to Ashley that things progressed so fast between her and the "Love Yourself" crooner considering their young age. "Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that," she shared. "Everybody was kind of, like, 'Hey, did you get married?' "

Hailey and Justin exchanged vows in a quickie courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018. The model and the "Sorry" hitmaker then celebrated their marriage in a private wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, in South Carolina in September 2019.