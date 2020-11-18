 
 

Hailey Baldwin Reacts to Rumors of Justin Bieber Two-Timing Selena Gomez With Her

Hailey Baldwin Reacts to Rumors of Justin Bieber Two-Timing Selena Gomez With Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The model admits during her appearance on Ashley Graham's 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast that things progressed so fast between her and the 'Love Yourself' crooner considering their young age.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight about her romance timeline with husband Justin Bieber. During her appearance on Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast on November 17, she shared that "contrary to popular belief," she wasn't with Justin when he was still with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together," Hailey shared. "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

To refresh everyone's memory, Justin and Selena appeared to break up mid-2018 after reuniting in late 2017. "They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up.' ... They will absolutely get back together and they are not over, but they both need some time away from each other," a source claimed at the time.

  See also...

Later in May of the same year, Justin was spotted hanging out with Baskin Champion. Meanwhile, Hailey and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumors as they graced a red carpet together, though the "Senorita" singer was quick to deny the rumors. Hailey and Justin later were seen packing on PDA during some sightings the next month, and the rest is history.

With them getting married a few months later, Hailey admitted to Ashley that things progressed so fast between her and the "Love Yourself" crooner considering their young age. "Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that," she shared. "Everybody was kind of, like, 'Hey, did you get married?' "

Hailey and Justin exchanged vows in a quickie courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018. The model and the "Sorry" hitmaker then celebrated their marriage in a private wedding ceremony, which was attended by family and friends, in South Carolina in September 2019.

You can share this post!

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle
Related Posts
Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Warns Tabloid to Stop Writing False Story About Her Pregnancy

Hailey Baldwin Warns Tabloid to Stop Writing False Story About Her Pregnancy

Hailey Baldwin Gets Justin Bieber's Initial Tattooed on Ring Finger

Hailey Baldwin Gets Justin Bieber's Initial Tattooed on Ring Finger

Hailey Baldwin Officially Endorses Joe Biden as Father Stephen Backs Donald Trump

Hailey Baldwin Officially Endorses Joe Biden as Father Stephen Backs Donald Trump

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors