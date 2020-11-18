 
 

Dan Levy Has This Ticklish Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut

Dan Levy Has This Ticklish Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Landing a spot on PEOPLE's coveted list of the world's sexiest men, the 'Schitt’s Creek' star spills on his attempts to improve his kitchen skills while being stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dan Levy has brought humor to the revelation of him being dubbed one of the hottest guys on earth. The David Rose of "Schitt's Creek" made his first-ever debut in PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue this year, and could not help but throw some jokes at his selection.

"This form of sexy is a niche market," the 37-year-old actor/writer quipped in an interview with the publication, which was published on Tuesday, November 17. For the accompanying photo shoot, he dressed down to a brown patterned robe and blue striped shorts, and did some recycling that involved plenty of wine bottles.

During the chat, Dan also spilled on his attempts to improve his kitchen skills when stuck at home because of COVID-19 pandemic. "I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren't quite as good," he shared.

"I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn't quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick," the Emmy winner went on recalling. He then noted, "All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me."

  See also...

Speaking of his other home experiments, Dan revealed that he tried his hand on bartending. "I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan," he said. "It's my favorite cocktail. 'Sex and the City' aside, it's a very refreshing beverage. But there's an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass."

To kill time during quarantine, the son of Eugene Levy further admitted to buying a Peloton indoor cycling bike as a form of "self-medication." Nonetheless, he confessed that the bike is now just "sitting there empty," and he has not done "an ounce of physical activity" since he left his house.

The "Happiest Season" actor additionally claimed he is "too short-tempered" for puzzles, and preferred reading books or watching TV instead. "I was watching '[The Real Housewives of Atlanta]'. I was watching 'Below Deck Mediterranean'," he shared. "We were really into sophisticated fare at first and now it's people throwing drinks at each other on a yacht."

Describing his time at home during the pandemic as "completely transformative," Dan stated, "Everyone going through a very similar situation in terms of having the same restrictions on themselves, I think it's forced us to communicate. It certainly opened up lines of communication for me." He added, "In times of crisis, all you have to do is be grateful for what you have. I'm very curious to see what happens in the next year."

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14
Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Candace Owens Admits Husband 'Did Cheat' on Her With Her Brother

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband's DUI Arrest

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital