Dan Levy Has This Ticklish Reaction to His Sexiest Man Alive Issue Debut

Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dan Levy has brought humor to the revelation of him being dubbed one of the hottest guys on earth. The David Rose of "Schitt's Creek" made his first-ever debut in PEOPLE magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue this year, and could not help but throw some jokes at his selection.

"This form of sexy is a niche market," the 37-year-old actor/writer quipped in an interview with the publication, which was published on Tuesday, November 17. For the accompanying photo shoot, he dressed down to a brown patterned robe and blue striped shorts, and did some recycling that involved plenty of wine bottles.

During the chat, Dan also spilled on his attempts to improve his kitchen skills when stuck at home because of COVID-19 pandemic. "I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren't quite as good," he shared.

"I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn't quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick," the Emmy winner went on recalling. He then noted, "All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me."

Speaking of his other home experiments, Dan revealed that he tried his hand on bartending. "I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan," he said. "It's my favorite cocktail. 'Sex and the City' aside, it's a very refreshing beverage. But there's an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass."

To kill time during quarantine, the son of Eugene Levy further admitted to buying a Peloton indoor cycling bike as a form of "self-medication." Nonetheless, he confessed that the bike is now just "sitting there empty," and he has not done "an ounce of physical activity" since he left his house.

The "Happiest Season" actor additionally claimed he is "too short-tempered" for puzzles, and preferred reading books or watching TV instead. "I was watching '[The Real Housewives of Atlanta]'. I was watching 'Below Deck Mediterranean'," he shared. "We were really into sophisticated fare at first and now it's people throwing drinks at each other on a yacht."

Describing his time at home during the pandemic as "completely transformative," Dan stated, "Everyone going through a very similar situation in terms of having the same restrictions on themselves, I think it's forced us to communicate. It certainly opened up lines of communication for me." He added, "In times of crisis, all you have to do is be grateful for what you have. I'm very curious to see what happens in the next year."