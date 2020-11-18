 
 

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression During Early Covid-19 Lockdown

Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker admits to struggling with mental health issues as her family are dealing with anxiety during the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez grappled with "depression" as she and her family feared the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Hustlers" star admits she had to face some difficult emotions over the last few months, during which she and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme were locked down at home.

"You know, it's not easy. And during this pandemic I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen," she told the Spanish-language radio station, El Zol 107.9.

She also struggled to watch her daughter adjust to life amid the shutdown.

"(There was a) moment in which Emme, my daughter, came to my bed and was crying, 'Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?' "

The singer and actress's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, also shared his COVID lockdown experience during the radio chat, stating, "I had a lot of moments where I felt really bad, my kids too, everybody in the house."

Lopez admits work has helped keep her spirits up. "It's more important on the days that you feel bad that you get up and do something," she added. "Do a little workout at home, do something that's going to make you feel good. Cook something you like, lift yourself up, keep going."

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, J.Lo also admitted to struggling with homeschooling her kids. "I think we're all like, 'What is this?' I'm not a teacher," she said. "And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math.. it's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'Ok. Yes, let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

