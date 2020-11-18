Jesy Nelson Taking 'Extended' Hiatus From Little Mix Amid Health Issues

Instagram Music

The British singer will not be joining her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards until further notice amid unknown health battle.

Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - British singer Jesy Nelson will be taking an "extended" break from Little Mix to deal with undisclosed health issues.

The pop star had to pull out of appearing in the final episode of the girl group's TV talent show, "Little Mix: The Search", earlier this month (07Nov20) due to a mystery illness, while she was also absent from the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, when her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards served as the event's hosts.

Now a spokesperson for the Shout out to "My Ex" hitmakers has revealed Nelson will be sitting out band activities until further notice.

"Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons," the representative shared in a statement.

"We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

Before Jesy Nelson's health issues, the group's talent show was forced to take a break last month after crew members tested positive for Covid-19. The girls along with the host Chris Ramsey subsequently tested for the virus and the results came back negative.

While he was "absolutely gutted" by the delay, Ramsey said back then, "Let's be honest, I think if it was me they would just find another presenter and do the show anyway. See you all next week. Crossed fingers."