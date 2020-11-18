Iggy Azalea Denies Quitting Music to Become YouTuber

Instagram Music

The 'Fancy' hitmaker slams the internet chatters suggesting that she is ditching music for a career as a content creator on YouTuber following album delay.

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has shut down speculation she's quitting music to start a new career as a YouTuber.

The "Sally Walker" rapper, 30, has faced questions from longtime fans over whether or not she plans to venture into content creation full-time after sharing a number of clips on her channel not related to music.

"Are you going to become a YouTuber or did you give up on that idea?" a fan asked on Twitter, prompting "Fancy" star Iggy to quickly set the record straight.

"I don't wanna 'become a YouTuber' I just think it could be fun to post videos from time to time that are not music related," she responded. "Def gonna do it! But probably in 2021 since this year is cursed."

The hitmaker has collaborated with some of the biggest stars on YouTube over the past year, including make-up mogul James Charles and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Trixie Mattel. She's also built a following of more than 2.4 million fans on TikTok.

It's been a busy year for the star who welcomed son Onyx with her ex, Playboi Carti, and has also been working on the follow-up to her 2019 LP, "In My Defense".

"Not gonna lie, sometimes I feel demotivated as hell," the femcee recently admitted to struggling to find inspiration during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I'm not saying that stops me from doing anything. I'm just saying I'm a lazy b**ch."