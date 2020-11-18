 
 

Britney Spears Celebrates Birthday in Hawaii With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Celebrates Birthday in Hawaii With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hold It Against Me' singer jets off to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration with her hunky boyfriend as she is turning 39 this coming December.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration

The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet for "a little trip to paradise," with the "Hold It Against Me" star sharing a handful of snaps to her Instagram page.

"Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration," she captioned a photo of her and Sam in front of the plane

Britney also posted a photo of her sitting on the plane, as well as shots of the fruit platter she made on board, writing, "I'm doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment... PS - I wanted to get creative."

  See also...

She went on to share a couple of cute selfies of the pair when they arrived in Maui, just over two weeks ahead of her birthday on 2 December (20).

The vacation comes amid a turbulent year for the star who's been fighting to have dad Jamie removed as her legal conservator. Earlier this month (Nov20), she was denied a request to have her father immediately removed, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

According to reports, the "Piece of Me" hitmaker is refusing to return to the stage until Jamie steps down from overseeing her affairs.

Britney's mother Lynne Spears was also embroiled in the legal feud. According to her attorney, Lynne had been urging her ex-husband Jamie to relinquish his role in the conservatorship so he could "be a part of" Britney's life again.

You can share this post!

Iggy Azalea Denies Quitting Music to Become YouTuber

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Related Posts
Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

Britney Spears' Father to Remain as Co-Conservator Despite Her Being 'Afraid' of Him

Britney Spears' Father Argues Why He Should Still Have Control Over Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' Father Argues Why He Should Still Have Control Over Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears Granted Permission to Expand Her Legal Team Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears Granted Permission to Expand Her Legal Team Amid Conservatorship Battle

Lawyer Says Britney Spears Has No 'Legal Capacity' to File Declarations in Conservatorship Case

Lawyer Says Britney Spears Has No 'Legal Capacity' to File Declarations in Conservatorship Case

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis