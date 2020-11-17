 
 

Sabrina Parr Hints at Impending Wedding to Lamar Odom in Gushing Post

After hinting at their reconciliation, the life coach appears to be further fueling the speculations by sharing a lengthy uplifting message for the basketball player on her Instagram account.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Things are looking great between Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr. After hinting at their reconciliation, the life coach appeared to be further fueling the speculations by sharing a gushing message for Lamar on her Instagram account.

"You were such a great ball player! You had finesse, style, calmness, skill out of this world, hustle, tenacity & you were an all around impact player! You have records that still stand today! But you knpw what? You are still that guy!" so Sabrina wrote on Monday, November 16. "You still possess all of these things!"

Adding in the uplifting message, Sabrina told Lamar that "your mistakes, your trauma, your trials don't take any of that away. If anything, it adds more to your character when you overcome them! Tap back into this man! Remember this is you! This will always be you! God keeps you alive but the worlds needs you!!!" She went on to say, "As your woman, I'm gonna always push you to be great! I'll always push you to get to higher levels. I'll alway encourage you to do the right things."

Hinting that their wedding is back on, Sabrina wrote, "When I become your wife, I may push you even more! Not because you're not enough as you are, but because I know how much more you have in you! I know how you're built! I truly know what you can do in this world! Nothing about you is mediocre! Everyhing you do and touch from here on out should be big! I love you."

Sabrina and Lamar, who previously announced that they're planning to get married on November 11, 2021, sparked reconciliation rumors after she shared a picture of Lamar kissing her cheek. "Made it in time to celebrate out 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom," so she captioned the pic. Lamar also reposted it on his own page.

Sabrina initially announced that she and Lamar had split on Wednesday, November 4. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," the personal trainer wrote to her Instagram followers. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

She went on saying, "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

