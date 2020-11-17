 
 

Florida Georgia Line Excited to Get Back on Tour After Signing Long-Term Deal With Live Nation

WENN/Judy Eddy
Music

Amid false rumors of split, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley issue a statement that the two of them miss the live energy and connection they have with fans when they hit the stage.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line have signed a long-term touring deal with bosses at Live Nation.

The ticket vender and venue operator will be the duo's exclusive promoter in the U.S. as part of a multi-year deal, which drops amid false rumours of a band split.

"This past year has given us a chance to spend more time writing, producing, and being creative, but we are itching to get back on the road," said members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley in a statement. "We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage."

"Our Live Nation family has been a great partner in the past, and we're excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can't come soon enough!"

  See also...

The news comes after Hubbard was forced to pull out of a planned performance at the Country Music Association Awards earlier this month after he tested positive for the coronavirus. "Got the Rona (sic)," he wrote beside a selfie at the time. "Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

That then led to stories suggesting the bandmates had fallen out over their opposing political beliefs, after Tyler unfollowed his bandmate Brian on Instagram. "Does that mean FGL will be no more?" one Twitter user wondered, while another called the unfollowing "really weird" considering the duo just released their holiday tune, "Lit This Year", just one week prior.

The pair notably had conflicting views during the U.S. election, with Tyler speaking out against President Donald Trump and Brian slamming Joe Biden supporters for their post-election celebrations, following his victory.

