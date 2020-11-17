 
 

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Flaunt PDA Amid Dating Rumors

The 37-year-old restaurateur and the 19-year-old model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin seem to confirm their budding romance with their romantic beach stroll.

AceShowbiz - Things are heating up between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin after they were first spotted together in late October. The two fueled their dating speculation with a romantic beach outing on Monday, November 16.

The alleged lovers were caught packing on the PDA while they leisurely strolled on the shore of a Malibu beach. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reality TV star put his arm around the 19-year-old model's shoulder while holding a bottle of water. Amelia returned the gesture by holding onto Scott's dangling hand.

Scott dressed in all-black that afternoon, with a T-shirt and board shorts in matching color. He also wore a watch and dark shades. Meanwhile, Amelia showed off her enviable figure in a floral print two piece that consisted of a pair of high-legged bottoms and a tie-front top. She also sported sunglasses while accessorizing with hop earrings, a pair of necklaces and some bracelets.

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumors when they were attending a Halloween party together on October 31. At the time, they reportedly arrived at the bash in Los Angeles together, though there was no picture showing them together during the outing.

A few days later, they hung out together again as they appeared to had dinner date at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California based on photos they shared on their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 8. The Talentless founder shared a photo of his pasta-heavy family style meal to his story, while the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posted a photo of the exact same dinner on her own account.

A source confirmed to E! News at the time that "Scott and Amelia took a day date to Santa Barbara over the weekend. They were at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel and ate at Tre Luna restaurant for dinner."

However, the insider allegedly close to the "Flip It Like Disick" star described their relationship as "very casual." The source added, "He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone," the insider notes. "He is enjoying being single and getting to know new people. He's in a good place right now."

