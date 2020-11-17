 
 

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

The rep for the former athlete also accuses the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum of acting irresponsibly for going to his house and putting him and his family at risk after partying in St. Louis and Miami.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Jim Edmonds and his family aren't happy after Meghan King Edmonds publicly announced that she tested positive for coronavirus after hanging out with her kids. Jim's daughter Hayley Edmonds didn't even try to hold back from criticizing her former stepmother as she blasted her in an Instagram post.

"I have a question for you ... I'm glad you can quarantine easily by yourself after exposing me, my dad, Kortnie, our nanny, [Hayley's siblings] Landon, Sutton, and their home, brother and stepfather (oh and your own kids)," the 23-year-old sarcastically wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday, November 16. "But if you knew you were exposed on Tuesday what is your reasoning for insisting on taking Hayes to his soccer game and coming to our house on Saturday????"

Hayley then slammed the former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star for accepting clothes donation from "the awesome preschool community" for her and Jim's three kids, 3-year-old Aspen and 2-year-old twin boys Hayes and Hart. "Don't worry as long as you have clothing donations .. because the kids are definitely in desperate need of that as opposed to families who cannot even afford to put clothes on their kids backs," Hayley added. Meghan King previously wrote on her own post that she didn't want to risk exposure to the virus by "gathering clothes" for the kids during their stay at her parents' house.

A rep for Jim also revealed to Us Weekly on Monday that the 50-year-old MLB alum, who tested positive for the virus in April, thought Meghan had a lot of "explaining to do" following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The rep also accused Meghan for acting irresponsibly for going to his house after partying in St. Louis and Miami. It was said that Meghan was "hugging and kissing the kids," putting them and his girlfriend, Kortnie O'Connor, at risk.

Meghan shared that she contracted coronavirus in her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 15. "I tested positive for Covid. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," the 36-year-old explained. "I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer."

"My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me," the former Bravo personality continued. "I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I'm sick."

