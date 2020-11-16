Sylvester Stallone Officially Added to 'The Suicide Squad'

Instagram Movie

The Rocky Balboa star is set to reunite with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn as he joins the cast of the upcoming 'Suicide Squad' soft reboot.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of "The Suicide Squad".

The 74-year-old actor confirmed he'll star alongside Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis in the film in a post on his Instagram account.

Speaking in a video that has since been deleted, the star revealed he was on the way to the movie's set, telling fans, "Good morning everyone it's Saturday and I'm on my way over to do a little work with a great director, James Gunn, on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it's going to be a spectacular effort."

"I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included and I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that but it's going to be well worth the wait," he added, reported ComicBook.com. "Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies." Gunn later took to social media to confirm the news himself, posting, "Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is."

Gunn previously directed the Marvel movies "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" - which featured Stallone as Ravager captain Stakar Ogord.

"The Suicide Squad" is due to hit cinemas in August (21).

Before "The Suicide Squad" is coming out, DC is going to roll out "Wonder Woman 1984". After several delays due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Gal Gadot-fronted film is due Christmas this year. Meanwhile, "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson is expected to be released on March 4, 2022.