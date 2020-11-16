 
 

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Walt Disney Pictures
The upcoming 'Black Panther' sequel will not feature a digital version of the late actor as Marvel is taking a little time to see how they are going to honor the star.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman won't feature in the forthcoming "Black Panther" sequel, Marvel officials have confirmed.

The late actor starred as the titular King T'Challa in the hit 2018 flick and had been due to reprise the role before his death following a private struggle with colon cancer earlier this year (20), aged 43.

Speaking to the Argentinian newspaper Clarin, as reported by The Wrap, Marvel's Victoria Alonso affirmed, "No. There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us," when asked about the prospect of a digital recreation of the star.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she stated.

"Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together," added Alonso. "But it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history."

Boseman made his debut as the Black Panther in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War", and went on to reprise the role in "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War", and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".

"We have to think carefully about what we are going to do and how and think about how we are going to honour the franchise," Alonso mused.

"Black Panther 2", starring Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright, has a May, 2022 release date.

