Ron Jeremy Slapped With New Civil Lawsuit by Alleged Groping Victim
The former porn star is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom of a Los Angeles hotel suite in a new civil lawsuit amid multiple rape allegations.

  • Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former porn star Ron Jeremy is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman who claimed he grabbed her breasts and tried to force her to touch his penis.

Charity Carson, who previously accused the adult film star of sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles hotel in May (20), has filed suit against Jeremy in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Carson recently told Rolling Stone she and Jeremy had been friends for nearly 25 years, but she was shocked when he led her to a bathroom in his hotel suite, closed the door behind them, pinned her against the wall and tried to grope her.

"He was trying to put my hand on his penis," Carson claimed. "I'm just like, 'What the hell are you doing?' I'm screaming at him and fighting."

Carson managed to get away from Ron and leave the bathroom. She later filed a police report.

Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to new charges of rape and sexual assault involving six victims, including a teenage girl. He also reportedly entered pleas to seven additional charges, including three of forcible rape, at the end of last month (Oct20).

Ron Jeremy was first arrested in June 2018. However, investigators decided not to pursue the case.

In May this year, he faced a new allegation of sexual assault and was subsequently charged for raping multiple women. In September, he was hit with 20 additional counts of sexual assault after allegations of misconduct and bad behavior from dozens of women.

