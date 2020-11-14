 
 

Sasha Pieterse 'Still Can't Believe' Baby Boy Is Hers One Week After Giving Birth

Sasha Pieterse 'Still Can't Believe' Baby Boy Is Hers One Week After Giving Birth
WENN/Patricia Schlein
Celebrity

The actress playing Alison DiLaurentis on 'Pretty Little Liars' reveals that she went through 27 hours of labor before she and husband Hudson Sheaffer welcomed their first child on November 6.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sasha Pieterse is officially a first-time mother. Just days after welcoming her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer, the actress known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis on "Pretty Little Liars" claimed she "still can't believe" that the baby boy is hers as she introduced him to the world.

The 24-year-old shared first look at her newborn child via Instagram on Friday, November 13. "One week ago today our lives changed forever. After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall. We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours," she wrote in the caption.

  See also...

Sasha's baby announcement was met with congratulatory comments. Kelly Rutherford, her co-star on "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists", expressed her joy over the news by writing, "Bravo Mama! Congratulations." Another co-star, Janel Parrish, gushed, "Auntie J can't wait to meet him." Meanwhile, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold exclaimed, "Congrats beautiful mama!!"

Sasha announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post back in May while celebrating her second wedding anniversary. "We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" she wrote on the post that displayed a photo of her husband kissing her baby bump.

The "Geek Charming" actress went on, "@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!"

Sasha and Hudson got engaged in December 2015. Less than three years later in May 2018, the couple tied the knot at Castle Leslie in Glaslough, Ireland.

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her
Related Posts
'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Expecting Her First Child

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Expecting Her First Child

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer in Ireland

Most Read
Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration
Celebrity

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Julianne Hough Asks Judge to Avoid Offering Brooks Laich Spousal Support in Divorce Battle

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

King Von's Sister Demands Mortician Be Fired for Leaking Autopsy Picture

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch Defends Herself Amid Donald Trump Backlash

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Rapper Octavian Dropped by Label After Ex-Girlfriend Shares Video of Alleged Abuse

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Cardi B Admits to Lack of Research After Backlash for Channeling Hindu Goddess in Photo Shoot

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit

Lil Nas X Transforms Into a Sexy Santa in Red Latex Outfit