 
 

Claudia Jordan Compares Donald Trump to Slave Owners for Wanting to 'F**k' Her

Prior to this, the former contestant of 'Celebrity Apprentice' made headlines after she claimed that she rejected his attempts to kiss her, not just once, but twice, while he's married to Melania Trump.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Claudia Jordan is not holding back when it comes to Donald Trump. "The Celebrity Apprentice" alum, who previously dropped some bombshell claims regarding POTUS, has now shared her opinion on why Donald was relatively nice to her despite her being a black contestant.

During her appearance in the latest episode of the "Political Junkeez" podcast, she claimed that she got along fine with Donald during her time on the reality show. However, she didn't think it was sincere, adding that was only "because he wanted to f**k."

Claudia, however, didn't mention if Donald attempted to do anything unwanted towards her. The actress/model, who competed in season 2 and 6 of "Celebrity Apprentice", went on to say that the nice treatment didn't change people's perceptive to Donald as a racist. In fact, Claudia compared his action to slave owners who had sex with their slaves.

  See also...

Prior to this, Claudia made headlines after she claimed that she rejected Donald's attempts to kiss her, not just once, but twice, while he's married to Melania Trump. "Oh, before I got 'Apprentice', we were just like the year or the year leading up to the show. He was trying it a little bit, you know, he would kind of do it ... He tried to kiss me one time, twice," she shared during her appearance on the podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef" in October.

"And I had to remind him that he was married. That was like, 'You are not putting that tongue in my mouth. This is not going to happen. Absolutely not,' " she recalled. "I know he did like me as a person. I know he floated and he did try to kiss me twice, but I wasn't gonna go along with that. And you know, he tried me a couple times, but I was still able to, like I said, curve, which a lot of women, we shouldn't have to have the skill, but a lot of us do have that skill."

She also alleged that Donald wasn't the only one cheating during his marriage to Melania. "Yeah. I mean, everyone knows he cheats on her. And so does she, that's why her bracelets and diamonds are so big," she said, accusing the pair of cheating on each other.

