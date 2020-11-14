 
 

Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry Among Amazon's Christmas Playlist

The new 2020 collection of festive favorites features the originals and covers by the likes of Bieber, Underwood, Perry, Mary J. Blige, and more other artists.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's version of Brenda Lee's 1958 holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and Mary J. Blige's take on WHAM!'s "Last Christmas" will be part of the new Amazon Original Songs collection of festive favourites.

The company reached out to stars and asked them to record their favourite Christmas tunes and now the originals and covers by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jess Glynne, and new mum Katy Perry will be available to fans for the price of a donation to their chosen charities.

Announcing the initiative, Bieber reveals "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has always been "one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays."

"I'm excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm so thankful to be able to spend the season with loved ones, and to also use this opportunity to give back to LIFT, Inner-City Arts and Alexandria House: three incredible organizations that I've supported in the past. I hope my fans join me in reaching out to the communities and organizations they care about, to help spread joy to those who need it most."

Blige recorded her WHAM! cover to raise funds for the Mary J. Blige Center for Women and Girls, and added, "I've always loved how Last Christmas walks the line between being upbeat and heartbroken - all while still remaining one of the catchiest holiday songs. It's one of the most unique holiday songs, and I'm excited for my fans to hear my take on it this holiday season on Amazon Music."

