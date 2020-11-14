 
 

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor has been officially announced to lend his voice to the animated Prince Philip and Prince Charles on the upcoming royal comedy series.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Dan Stevens has landed a royal double after signing on to voice Brits Prince Charles and Prince Philip in a new HBO Max animated series.

"The Prince" will take a satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne.

Former "Downton Abbey" star Stevens will lend his voice to the title character's grandfather and great-grandfather.

Writer and creator Gary Janetti will star as Prince George, alongside Orlando Bloom as his uncle Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as butler Owen, and Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, while Lucy Punch and Iwan Rheon will voice the title character's parents, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, and Rheon's former "Game of Thrones" co-star Sophie Turner will portray Princess Charlotte.

"Charlotte is coming! And I couldn't be more honored to join this cast and go on this fun/filled adventure with @garyjanetti," Turner previously gushed on Instagram soon after the casting news was officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, HBO Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement, "We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know - that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet."

The show will follow six-year-old Prince George spilling the royal "tea" on his family, followers and the British Monarchy.

