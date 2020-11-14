 
 

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift Enjoyed One of the Best Nights of Her Life Jamming With Paul McCartney
Rolling Stone Magazine/Mary McCartney
Music

The 'Lover' singer recalls spending one of the most fun nights of her life partying with the former Fab Four and having a blast playing music at the celebrity gathering.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift enjoyed one of the "best nights of her life" jamming with Paul McCartney.

In a joint interview for Rolling Stone magazine, the pop star calls "Hey Jude" singer Paul "the catalyst for the most fun times ever" as she laments the fact the COVID pandemic got in the way of a planned joint performance at the Glastonbury festival this summer (20).

"If this year had gone the way that we thought it was going to go, you and I would have played Glastonbury," she says. "And I remember thinking it would have been so much fun because the times that I've run into you, I correlate with being some of the most fun nights of my life."

"I was at a party with you, when everybody just started playing music... I was playing (Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters song) Best of You, but I was playing it on piano, and he didn't recognise it until about halfway through."

  See also...

Grohl, who was also at the gathering, joined Taylor on drums, but the "Let It Be" star admits that when it comes to impromptu performances, he needs encouragement to get up onstage, noting, "Reese Witherspoon was like, 'Are you going to sing?' I said 'Oh, I don't know.' She said, 'You've got to, yeah!' She's bossing me around."

"I love that person, because the party does not turn musical without that person," says Taylor, adding, "If nobody says, 'Can you guys play music?' we're not going to invite ourselves up onstage at whatever living-room party it is."

"I seem to remember Woody Harrelson got on the piano, and he starts playing Let It Be, and I'm thinking, 'I can do that better,' " laughs Paul. "So I said, 'Come on, move over, Woody.' So we're both playing it. It was really nice.…"

"I love people like Dan Aykroyd, who's just full of energy and he loves his music so much, but he's not necessarily a musician, but he just wanders around the room, just saying, 'You got to get up, got to get up, do some stuff,' " he adds.

You can share this post!

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special Debuts First Trailer

Dan Stevens Joins New Animated Comedy Series About British Royals
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Approves of Democratic Ad Using Her Song

Taylor Swift Approves of Democratic Ad Using Her Song

Taylor Swift Calls 'Red' Her 'Only True Breakup Album'

Taylor Swift Calls 'Red' Her 'Only True Breakup Album'

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Now Spends Eight Nonconsecutive Weeks Atop Billboard 200

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Now Spends Eight Nonconsecutive Weeks Atop Billboard 200

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Yungblud's 'Cardigan' Cover

Taylor Swift Gushes Over Yungblud's 'Cardigan' Cover

Most Read
Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation
Music

Christina Aguilera in 'Work Mode' After Joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd Officially Tapped as Headliner for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

CMA Awards 2020: Miranda Lambert Scores Early Video of the Year Win

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

Maren Morris Sings Praise for Black Female Country Artists in CMA Acceptance Speech

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber Makes CMA Debut With '10,000 Hours' Duet With Dan + Shay

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Maren Morris Wins Big, Eric Church Rounds Out Full Winner List

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

CMA Awards 2020: Lady A Pulls Out at Last Minute Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Billie Eilish Sneaks Into Empty Mall in 'Therefore I Am' Music Video

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Lil Nas X Is Futuristic Santa in 'Holiday' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date of Her Debut Album 'Good News'

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album

Pharrell Williams Amazed by Rihanna's 'Different' Direction for New Album