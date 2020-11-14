 
 

Country Star Doug Supernaw Dies After Battling Stage IV Cancer

The 'I Don't Call Him Daddy' singer has passed away at his home in Texas at the age of 60 following a struggle with Stage IV cancer that had spread to his brain and spine.

  • Nov 14, 2020

AceShowbiz - Country star Doug Supernaw has lost his battle with cancer, aged 60.

The sad news was posted to the "I Don't Call Him Daddy" star's Facebook account on Friday (13Nov20), noting he passed away "peacefully" at his home in Texas.

Supernaw broke onto the country scene in 1993 with his debut album "Red and Rio Grande", and enjoyed hits with the title song, "Reno" and "I Don't Call Him Daddy", which hit the top of the U.S. country charts.

He released three more albums - "Deep Thoughts From a Shallow Mind", "You Still Got Me", and "Fadin' Renegade", while he also hit the charts with the songs "What'll You Do About Me" and "Not Enough Hours in the Night".

He was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer in both his bladder and lungs last year (19) and the cancer spread to his brain and spine.

Last year, his team set up a GoFundMe page and raised more than $8,000 to help with his treatment expenses. "We would also like thank both our friends, and amazing fan base for the so many heart-felt prayers during this difficult time," they said.

In the wake of Supernaw's passing, The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted, "Doug Supernaw has gone home ... rest easy brother."

"I'm sad today for the loss of my friend Doug Supernaw. He went to be with Jesus early this morning," wrote country star Doug Stone. "Cissy, Jade and I will be here for you. Whatever you need! This one hurts."

