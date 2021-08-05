Orlando Bloom Insists Satirical Royal Show 'The Prince' Is 'Done With Affection' Amid Outrage

WENN/HBO Max TV

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor defends his new animated TV show, which pokes fun at the British royal family, amid backlash as critics brand it 'tasteless' and 'nasty.'

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom has defended his U.S. TV series "The Prince" after outrage over its satirical portrayal of the British Royal Family.

In the animated series, which debuted on HBO Max on Thursday (29Jul21), Bloom voices Prince Harry, who is portrayed as being so clueless he can't remember his own son's name and doesn't know how refrigerators work.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle (voiced by Condola Rashad), ends up joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" because she can't find work.

However, Orlando, says that despite the criticism, the series is "showing real adoration" for the royals.

"I hadn't met (Prince Harry) when I signed up to do it, and I subsequently met him and he's such a nice guy," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he's got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains that through this because (he and Meghan) are sort of on a pedestal."

"We're showing real adoration to them in one form or another. I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I'm honest, it's not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection."

The controversial show, which was inspired by "Family Guy" writer Gary Janetti's Instagram account, was delayed after the death of Prince Philip, who is portrayed, according to the Insider, as "a babbling old man who can't speak or even chew his food."

The main character of the show is eight-year-old Prince George, a character who hates his sister Charlotte and tortures his butler.

While some fans are eating up the show, others are deeply offended.

One angry viewer raged, "Not only was it super icky watching a real 8-year-old get roasted, but all of the jokes also felt super expected and unoriginal."

Another stated, "While genuinely funny comedy can get away with tastelessness and causing offence, unamusing nonsense like The Prince struggles to justify its nastiness."