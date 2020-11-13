 
 

Demi Lovato Calls Making Music 'Therapeutic Experience' After Split From Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato Calls Making Music 'Therapeutic Experience' After Split From Max Ehrich
Instagram
Celebrity

Gearing up to release the follow-up to 'Tell Me You Love Me', the 'Confident' hitmaker teases that fans can look for clues about her personal life in the upcoming new material.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has turned to her music as therapy after breaking off her engagement to actor Max Ehrich.

The "Confident" hitmaker called off their wedding plans and dumped Ehrich in late September, and then dropped "Still Have Me", a single all about self-love, days later.

The ballad features the lyrics, "I'm a mess and I'm still broken/But I'm finding my way back/And it feels like someone's stolen all the light I ever had/It hurts to breathe/I don't have much, but at least I still have me/And that's all I need."

Demi reportedly reworked the track after her high-profile break-up, and she reveals recording her new music has been a healing process as she reflects on the end of the whirlwind romance.

"When I write my songs, when I go into the studio and record them, it's a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me," she told U.S. breakfast show "Today".

Demi stopped short of directly addressing her recent love split in the interview, but explained fans can look for clues about her personal life in her upcoming new material.

"Anytime I go through something, especially when I don't say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it, and that's actually as far as I'll comment on this situation," she smiled.

  See also...

Demi had been gearing up to release the follow-up to 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me" earlier this year, but put her plans on hold when the coronavirus crisis struck - and she's glad she did, because she's had so much more to write about in recent months.

"It's been such a rollercoaster," she said of the highs and lows of 2020 so far.

"For me, (at) the beginning of the year... I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback, releasing my album, and honestly, what I can say is thank god that I didn't release the album when I wanted to because I had so much to experience."

Demi has yet to reveal when fans can expect her next album to drop. The project will be her first since her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018.

In the meantime, she is preparing to serve as host for Sunday's (November 15) People's Choice Awards, and the star is thrilled to be returning to the stage.

"I'm so glad that I'll be on a stage at all, this year," she shared. "I count my blessings every day that I've been able to stay safe when that hasn't been the case for a lot of people, so my biggest pinch me (moment) is just being alive, on a stage."

You can share this post!

'Home Alone' Director Slams Planned Reboot as a 'Waste of Time'

Dolly Parton Believes God Gave Her Freedom to Pursue Career by Keeping Her Childless
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Develops Passion for Photography During Lockdown

Demi Lovato Develops Passion for Photography During Lockdown

Demi Lovato Is 'Terribly Sad' Over Election Results, Dave Bautista Dubs It 'Horrible Truth'

Demi Lovato Is 'Terribly Sad' Over Election Results, Dave Bautista Dubs It 'Horrible Truth'

Demi Lovato Applauds Taylor Swift for Being Politically Active Despite Controversy

Demi Lovato Applauds Taylor Swift for Being Politically Active Despite Controversy

NBC Accused of Censoring Demi Lovato's Anti-Trump Performance at Billboard Music Awards

NBC Accused of Censoring Demi Lovato's Anti-Trump Performance at Billboard Music Awards

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

Cardi B Channels Hindu Goddess Durga in Promo Pic for Reebok Collaboration

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

G Herbo and Taina Williams Shade Ari Fletcher for Asking to Remove Pic of Taina With Rapper's Son

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Boosie Badazz 'Lost for Words' After Mo3's Killed in Highway Shooting in Dallas

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Bobby Lytes and Andre Marhold Releasing Sex Tape - Here's the Sneak Peek

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Occupants Safely Evacuated From Denzel Washington's Home After Fire Scare

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

Hailey Baldwin Severs Social Media Ties With Justin Bieber's Disgraced Pastor

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly