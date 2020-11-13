 
 

Bhad Bhabie on Strained Friendship With Billie Eilish: She's Getting 'Too Big'

The 'Do It Like This' rapper reveals she hasn't talked to the 'Therefore I Am' singer for some time now, but she totally gets it because the Grammy-winning artist may not want to be associated with her 'brand.'

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Back in 2018, Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli struck a friendship with Billie Eilish that probably got other young girls jealous. However, it's been a long time since everyone saw the two hanging out together or even heard them connecting like any good friends out there. Speaking in a new interview with ET, the 17-year-old rapper admitted her bond with Eilish is a little complicated these days.

"People always want to act like we have problems or we have beef. No," Bhabie responded to a question if they're still friends. Revealing that they haven't talked for some time now, the "Hi Bich" hitmaker explained why she thinks their friendship became strained, "I just feel like either someone got into her ear about me and made her think that I was a bad person or she was getting too big to where she didn't want to associate herself with my brand."

"And that's perfectly fine, I understand that," she added, though admitting, "But it sucks to have a friend and they just disappear. But I'm not mad at her, she's not mad at me. It is what it is." Assuring that she has no hard feelings for the "Bad Guy" songstress, she stressed, "Yeah, I always supported her. I was always there but, you know, s**t happens."

Asked if there's a chance of collaboration, Bhabie said, "That's not on me. I don't think her team would ever let her come close to me." She went on sharing that "a lot of people just don't want to associate themselves with my brand. They think I'm this evil devil child" and she totally "gets it." She exclaimed, "If there was a kid in school that I thought was crazy, I wouldn't want my kid hanging out with them either!"

Back in March 2019, Bhabie revealed that she and Eilish started chatting over DMs and they met for the first time the day after XXXTentacion died. "[Billie] came to my house and we just listened to his music and cried all day like some little b***hes. Ever since then we've been real tight," she said when attending the launch party for Eilish's album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

