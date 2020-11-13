Dolly Parton Believes God Gave Her Freedom to Pursue Career by Keeping Her Childless

Instagram Celebrity

The '9 to 5' hitmaker reflects on her journey to superstardom in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV series 'The Oprah Conversation'.

Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton is convinced it was God's will for her not to have children so she would have the "freedom" to pursue her career goals and give back to communities worldwide.

The "9 to 5" hitmaker has previously revealed fertility struggles prevented her from starting a family with her husband, Carl Dean, but now, at the age of 74, Dolly believes a higher power had a hand in the direction her life and career has taken - and she's sure it was for the greater good.

Reflecting on her journey to superstardom in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV+ series "The Oprah Conversation", the "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" star says, "I've made sacrifices, but... I believe that I know what I'm supposed to do..."

"Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom, so I think a big part of my whole success was the fact that I was free to work."

"I didn't have children because I believe that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like the Imagination Library," she continues, referencing her global book donation drive.

"If I hadn't had the freedom to work, I wouldn't have done all the things that I've done; I wouldn't be in a position to do all the things I'm doing."

The new episode of "The Oprah Conversation", which was previewed on U.S. breakfast show "Today", premieres on Friday, November 13.