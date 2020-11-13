Al Roker 'Relieved' After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer

WENN/Patricia Schlein Celebrity

The 'Today' weather anchor gives an update on his health after announcing break from the show following his cancer diagnosis, saying he's now back home after the procedure.

AceShowbiz - Al Roker is updating his fans on his recovery from prostate cancer surgery. Around one week after opening up about his medical condition, the "Today" weather forecaster revealed that he is now "relieved" and is back home after undergoing the procedure.

On Thursday, November 12, the 66-year-old informed fans via Instagram, "Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home." Along with a picture of him and wife Deborah Roberts, he added, "A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon."

Roker has since been showered with love by a number of his famous friends. Food Network personality Sunny Anderson exclaimed, "Prayers up!!" Nia Long of "Fatal Affair" declared, "We love you Al rest up so you can get back in the kitchen." The official account of the "Today" show has also left three heart emojis in the comment section of his post.

Around the same time Roker gave his update, his wife Deborah celebrated his recovery in her own Instagram page. Posting a snap of them, she penned, "Let the healing begin. I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker #gratitude."

This happy news came around a week after Rocker announced that he was diagnosed with the illness. In the Friday, November 6 installment of "Today" show, the journalist shared, "After a routine check-up in September, turns out I have prostate cancer. And it's a good news-bad news kind of thing."

Roker went on to divulge that he would take a break from his TV duty to focus on his medical treatment. "The good news is we caught it early, not great news is that it's a little aggressive so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," he explained.