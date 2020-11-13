 
 

'Friends' Reunion Special to Kick Off Production in March

According Matthew Perry, the cast members are scheduled to begin filming the much-anticipated reunion project in March next year after several delays this year.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - The long-awaited FRIENDS reunion special will move into production early next year (21), according to show star Matthew Perry.

The actor had initially been due to get back together on set with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow to shoot the one-off TV event in front of a live audience in March (20), but it was repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.

However, fans have now been given a new date to look forward to, with Perry sharing the latest news in a Twitter update on Thursday (12Nov20).

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," he wrote. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

  See also...

It's not clear if there will be an in-person audience, but once filming is officially wrapped, the Friends special will premiere on new U.S. streaming service HBO Max.

The news emerges two months after Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow regrouped to appear in a mini-Friends reunion skit at the Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

"Friends" originally aired for 10 seasons until 2004.

Details of the project are still kept under wraps, but Jennifer Aniston previously said the numerous delays happening due to pandemic only made the reunion even more exciting. "It's going to be super," she assured fans. "You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed."

