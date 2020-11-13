 
 

Demi Lovato Develops Passion for Photography During Lockdown

The 'Sorry not Sorry' singer opens up about her new hobby during the cororonavirus lockdown as she offers tips on how to keep stress at bay amid the ongoing pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has taken up photography as a new hobby after honing her skills during the coronavirus lockdown.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who has been open about her mental health struggles, decided to use her unexpected downtime to focus on small things that make her happy to keep her spirits up - and taking photos of flowers has become her new favourite pastime.

"I think the most important thing that I've learned (from this year) is how much I am OK with myself and loving myself," Demi shared on U.S. breakfast show "Today".

Offering up a little advice to anyone struggling with anxiety and depression during the tough time, she said, "I would say explore... because it wasn't until this year that I started exploring things that... bring joy to my life in little ways.

"I got into photography, I've just been taking pictures on my iPhone of flowers! Oh my god, (it's the) simple things that ended up bringing me a lot of joy, so you just have to keep stimulating yourself in order to become the best version of yourself."

Demi, who split from her actor fiance Max Ehrich in September (20) after a brief romance, has also been spending a lot of her time checking out self-help books.

"I feel like I have the most confidence when I'm working on myself," she explained. "I'm reading so many books, like, at once, which has never happened - I am not a reader! That's when I feel the most confident, when I feel like my smartest self."

