 
 

'Days of Our Lives' Star Cody Longo Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

The soap opera actor is facing domestic assault charges after he was taken into police custody following an altercation with his wife of five years, Stephanie.

  • Nov 13, 2020

AceShowbiz - U.S. soap star Cody Longo is facing a charge of domestic assault after he was arrested following a fight with his wife.

The "Days of Our Lives" actor was taken into custody on 7 November (20) after he allegedly returned to the couple's Clarksville, Tennessee home drunk, and accused his wife of infidelity.

According to the police report, obtained by local outlet Clarksville Now, the argument turned physical, with Longo said to have shoved his wife in the face with his forearm.

There were no visible bruises at the time, but Longo's wife claimed to have suffered a sore jaw and neck.

He was released on $2,500 (£1,900) bail on Tuesday (10Nov20), and is set for an arraignment hearing next week (begs16Nov20).

Longo has since denied the accusations to TMZ, branding the fall out a private matter.

Police records show no known history of violence between the pair, but the actor was previously busted for driving under the influence in Los Angeles in 2013. He settled the case with a plea deal which required him to complete a series of alcohol education classes.

He wed Stephanie Nicole Clark in 2015, and they are parents to a four-year-old daughter named Lyla.

The altercation came only three weeks after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

"My sweet wife..," he previously wrote on Instagram. "5 years together, what an incredible journey we have had. I love you so much, I am so excited to wake up with you everyday. You are my best friend, and incredible mother, a leader, and wife that I prayed for before we met. We have overcome anything and everything because we have Jesus at the center of our family. You bring out the absolute best in me, and I am proud to say that I look up to my wife in many ways. I am a better dancer than you, and that’s also special to me. I love you. Happy 5th!! "

