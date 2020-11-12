Yaya Mayweather Trolled After NBA YoungBoy Missed Her Baby Shower

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The 'Lil Top' rapper's absence isn't the only reason why the 20-year-old, who is pregnant with their first child together, is clowned after sharing a video from the lavish baby shower.

AceShowbiz - Iyanna Mayweather a.k.a. Yaya Mayweather took to her social media account to proudly share a video taken from her baby shower which took place earlier this week. The Tuesday, November 10 video opened with Yaya arriving at the venue in a short body con which hugged her burgeoning baby bump.

The clip also saw the lavish decoration of the bash as well as a custom menu that the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. prepared for the guess. "Iyamma & Kentrell's Baby Shower 2020" was also written on the menu, suggesting that her baby daddy NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was seemingly involved in planning the event.

Yaya also made sure to put YoungBoy's touch in every part possible as a clip featuring the "Bandit" rapper was played for the guests. The 20-year-old also used one of YoungBoy's songs as the background music for the video that she shared on Instagram. Despite all that, fans noticed that the rapper wasn't actually there to support Yaya, who is pregnant with a baby boy, prompting them to ridicule her.

"Her husband should've been there," one fan pointed out in the comment section. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "I woulda scratched his name off everything when he ain't show up."

Another user said, "She really looks happy she been wanted this," while one fan trolled, "she put kentrell on the cake like he was there." One fan also wrote, "When you put the baby daddy on the program and he ain't even there. Shoulda said Iyana and Casper."

One particular person, meanwhile, had a rather different perspective when it comes to montage featuring YoungBoy's pictures. "It's the way they showed his picture like he dead for me," the user wrote.

YoungBoy's absence wasn't the only reason why Yaya was trolled following the baby shower. When the first photos of Yaya from the event, which also served as a gender reveal party, arrived online, people clowned Yaya for her look. A fan sarcastically commented, "Ms.birkin Queen what's going on with the rainbow jump suit ?" Similarly, another fan added, "I was expecting a little more from the queen of birkin lmao." They referred to Yaya's controversial remarks in which she called out those who were flexing "fake" Birkins on social media.