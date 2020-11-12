New Yorker Fires Longtime Writer Jeffrey Toobin for Masturbating on Zoom Call

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

The 60-year-old lawyer and author shows no hard feelings though the magazine has decided to part ways with him for exposing himself during a video call with colleagues in October.

AceShowbiz - The New Yorker has fired its longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin following an incident in which he exposed himself during a video call with colleagues last month. The magazine made the decision to part ways with the 60-year-old author after conducting a weeks-long investigation.

Toobin took to his Twitter page to break the news, writing, "I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer." Not showing hard feelings, he added that he will still be rooting for the magazine and his former colleagues, "I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work."

Jeffrey Toobin announced he's fired from The New Yorker.

Conde Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan, meanwhile, announced in a company memo that its "investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company." He continued, "I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct."

Toobin is one of the country's most prominent legal authors and commentators. He has been with CNN since 2002 and his 1996 book "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson" was adapted into a TV series on FX.

His firing from The New Yorker has been met with mixed responses, with one of his loyal fans arguing, "Ridiculous beyond belief. On a scale of inappropriate behavior it is somewhere between not wearing a mask in a crowded room of full of republicans and having athlete’s foot. A lifetime of accomplished writing and this? Something is rotten at The New Yorker."

"Everyone deserves another chance...it was stupid but not intentional. May U never make a bad mistake," another wrote. A third person added, "I despise cancel culture. I certainly hope that CNN will not make such a unwise decision. Good luck!"

Others, however, pointed out how serious the incident was. "His d**k was out on a work call. Get a f**king grip," one harshly reminded. Another pointed out, "Masturbating to a co-worker is not an embarrassing mistake. It's sexual harassment."

Someone else noted, "It's possible to really like Jeffrey and still agree the mistake was egregious and he was justifiably fired. The two thoughts aren't mutually exclusive. The good news? He's a rich white man living in America. Don't worry- he gone be alright!"

Toobin was immediately suspended last month after he was allegedly masturbating during a zoom call. Calling the incident "embarrassingly stupid," he insisted he thought that he was muted and his camera was off.