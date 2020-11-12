Tyler Hubbard Worries Fans by Unfollowing Brian Kelley on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The possible fallout between the Florida Georgia Line duo comes to public attention after they canceled their scheduled performance at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard has sparked concern among fans after he unfollowed his bandmate Brian Kelley on Instagram.

Fans speculated all wasn't well with the country music stars after noticing Tyler, 33, and his wife, Hayley, unfollowed Brian, 35, on Instagram this week, November 09.

"Does that mean FGL will be no more?" one Twitter user wondered, while another called the unfollowing "really weird" considering the duo just released their holiday tune, "Lit This Year", just last week.

A Florida Georgia Line fan reacted to Tyler Hubbard unfollowing Brian Kelley.

The pair notably had conflicting views during the U.S. election, with Tyler speaking out against President Donald Trump and Brian slamming Joe Biden supporters for their post-election celebrations, following his victory.

Brian's wife, Brittney Kelley, fueled the fire by posting a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, including one that read, "Real friends don't always agree with (you) but they do respect your right to have an opinion."

Brian Kelley's wife shared cryptic quotes days after Joe Biden's election victory.

Kelley also unfollowed Brian on the photo-sharing platform, but her husband Tyler has since followed Brian again. Brian also counts Kelley's wife, Brittney, as a follower. Meanwhile, a source close to the group tells Billboard there is "no truth" to rumors of a split.

The band has yet to publicly comment on the apparent falling out, which comes shortly after Tyler tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Florida Georgia Line to cancel their scheduled performance at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday.