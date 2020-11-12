 
 

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates End of 'Jurassic World' Adventure With Pink Hair Transformation

When debuting her new look, the actress playing Claire Dearing in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' reveals that she once dyed her hair the same color for a UCLA sociology class.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bryce Dallas Howard has dyed her red hair pink, to mark the end of the "Jurassic World: Dominion" shoot.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a snap of her new look, writing alongside it: "It's true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and colour, I've dyed my hair pink!"

"I initially dyed my hair this colour after the first "Jurassic World" in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, - Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster - I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their 'natural habitat' and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience."

Fans were sad to think that they wouldn't be able too more of Claire Dearing. "So this is really the last time we see Claire Dearing on the big screen? This can't be real! Hopefully you got some screen time in Dominion....," one commented underneath Bryce's post. Meanwhile, someone praised her new look, writing, "You look awesome bryce."

Bryce continued, that on this occasion she opted to change her hair colour "to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another".

"The fact that this 'Jurassic World' adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves," she concluded. "This has been a beautiful experience I'll keep with me always. Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' and for a heck of a farewell cut and colour — you can do anything and everything!"

Bryce's fellow redhead Isla Fisher was among those commenting on the image, replying: "My ginger!"

