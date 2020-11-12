 
 

Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle

Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle
WENN/Nicky Nelson
Celebrity

'The Gentlemen' star reveals during an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' that he and wife Anna Eberstein had the coronavirus 'way back in the winter.'

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hugh Grant and his wife both battled Covid-19 earlier this year.

As he appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday night, November 10, "The Gentlemen" star revealed both he and Anna Eberstein came down with the coronavirus "way back in the winter".

"I had it, my wife and I had it way back in the winter," he told host Stephen Colbert. "We have antibodies, so we're not going to get it, I don't think."

Revealing that he became poorly in February, Colbert asked if Hugh had received a test and had it confirmed that it was Covid-19 he was battling.

"I've had an antibody test only a month ago. I still have those antibodies. So I know that's what it was. It became clear," Hugh replied.

  See also...

As for his symptoms, Hugh first noticed something was wrong when he started profusely sweating, before his "eyeballs felt about three sizes too big", and he felt as though "some enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone".

Then, when he discovered he couldn't smell anything, Hugh realised it was probably Covid-19.

"And you start to panic because by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom," the 60-year-old actor shared. "And I started sniffing flowers, nothing, and you get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans and you want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. I eventually went home and sprayed my wife's Chanel No. 5 directly into my face, couldn't smell a thing. I did go blind."

Hugh is currently in lockdown in London with Anna and their children, and told Colbert he's developed a love of playing with his daughter's Barbie dolls.

You can share this post!

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Kate Mara Cautions 'A Teacher' Would Not Be a Super-Easy Watch
Related Posts
Hugh Grant's Idea for 'Notting Hill' Sequel Will Ruin the Happy Ending

Hugh Grant's Idea for 'Notting Hill' Sequel Will Ruin the Happy Ending

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie Restage Fathers' Military Photo 65 Years Later

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie Restage Fathers' Military Photo 65 Years Later

Hugh Grant Clarifies Refusal to Shake Sajid Javid's Hand After Being Branded Rude

Hugh Grant Clarifies Refusal to Shake Sajid Javid's Hand After Being Branded Rude

Hugh Grant Defends Angry Confrontation at Italian Waste Official

Hugh Grant Defends Angry Confrontation at Italian Waste Official

Most Read
King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans
Celebrity

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Back Together After Working on Their Reconciliation