 
 

Kate Mara Cautions 'A Teacher' Would Not Be a Super-Easy Watch

Kate Mara Cautions 'A Teacher' Would Not Be a Super-Easy Watch
FX
TV

When speaking about the new series about a high-school teacher having an affair with her student, the Claire Wilson depicter explains why it is important to explore the difficult subject matter.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kate Mara hopes her new show "A Teacher" makes viewers "uncomfortable."

The new FX on Hulu series sees the 37-year-old actress play Claire Wilson, a married English teacher who grooms and manipulates one of her high school students.

"Love, Simon" actor Nick Robinson, 25, stars opposite Mara as the teen victim, Eric Walker, and she tells The Wrap the programme was designed to explore the difficult subject matter from a new angle.

"Some people are definitely going to feel uncomfortable watching the show. It wasn't something that we made thinking that it would be a super-easy watch," she says. "Comfortable is not the word we were going for."

  See also...

"I don't think you normally see the story told from this perspective or this point of view. It was one of the reasons why I was excited to tell it," adds Mara. "I think it's because it isn't something that people necessarily want to talk about. The fact that it's a female doing the abuse and being the groomer and all of these things I think is also something that is rarely discussed."

She goes on to insist it's "important" the show explores the taboo narrative from the viewpoint of the teacher and student, to highlight the "silly" stereotype of it being "cool" for a boy to have that illegal relationship with a teacher.

"I think it is a unique thing to explore it, and it was something that we wanted to be very clear about from the beginning, that we were not saying that it was right, that we were always saying this was wrong," muses the "House of Cards" actress.

"It's not a story that we were looking to tell to make people feel cozy," she notes of "A Teacher", which is adapted from Hannah Fidell's 2013 film of the same name. "It's an important story to tell in order to begin the conversation about how common this type of sexual assault has become. So that was more of the goal."

You can share this post!

Hugh Grant Gets Cheeky Over His Desperation to Smell When Talking About COVID-19 Battle

Christina Perri Tries to Be 'Calm and Strong' During Hospitalization for Pregnancy Complications
Most Read
Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show
TV

Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special