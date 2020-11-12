 
 

Soul Train Awards 2020: H.E.R. Dominates With Eight Nominations, Chris Brown Follows With Seven

Music

The two R 'n' B stars are up against one another in the category of Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration as well as The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - R&B stars H.E.R. and Chris Brown will be the ones to beat at the 2020 Soul Train Awards.

H.E.R. leads all nominees with eight mentions, followed by Brown with seven, and they will face off with one another for the top prizes of Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award - all for their respective hits "Slide", featuring YG, and "Go Crazy" with Young Thug.

H.E.R. is also up for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, being pitted against other renowned stars including Alicia Keys, Beyonce Knowles, Brandy, Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker. She doubles her chance to win the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award as her song "I Can't Breathe" also shows up as a nominee in the category.

Breezy, meanwhile, earned his other nominations for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, which sees Anderson .Paak, Charlie Wilson, PJ Morton, The Weeknd and Usher as other contenders for the prize. He additionally vies for Best Dance Performance title, once again thanks to his collaboration with Young Thug, "Go Crazy".

Other multiple nominees include Beyonce and Young Thug with six apiece, and Usher, Chloe x Halle and Summer Walker with five each.

The 2020 Soul Train Awards, which honor the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop, will air on 29 November.

"Martin" co-stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will reunite to host the ceremony for the third consecutive year.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Song of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Video of the Year:

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:

Best Collaboration:

Best New Artist:

  • Giveon
  • Layton Greene
  • Lonr.
  • Saint JHN
  • Snoh Aalegra
  • Victoria Monet

Rhythm & Bars:

Best Dance Performance:

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Soul Train Certified Award:

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award:

  • "Black Parade" - Written By: Akil King, Beyonce Knowles Carter, Brittany Coney, Denisia Andrews, Derek James Dixie, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk, Rickie Caso Tice, Shawn Carter, Stephen Bray (Beyonce Knowles)
  • "Do It" - Written By: Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Scott Storch, Victoria Monet, Vincent Van Den Ende, Anton Kuhl (Chloe x Halle)
  • "Go Crazy" - Written By: Cameron Devaun Murphy, Christopher Brown, Dounia Aznou, Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Johnny Kelvin, Kaniel Castaneda, Omari Akinlolu, Orville Hall, Patrizio Pigliapoco, Phillip Price, Said Aznou, Soraya Benjelloun, Tre Samuels, Turrell Sims, Wayne Samuels, Zakaria Kharbouch (Chris Brown & Young Thug)
  • "I Can't Breathe" - Written By: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)
  • "Playing Games" - Written By: Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, London Holmes, Kendall Roark Bailey, Cameron Griffin, Aubrey Robinson, Beyonce Knowles, Kelendria Rowland, Letoya Luckett, Latavia Roberson, Lashawn Daniels, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins (Summer Walker Feat. Bryson Tiller)
  • "Slide" - Written By: Charles Carter, Elijah Dias, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, Roger Parker, Ron Latour, Shawn Carter, Steven Arrington, Tiara Thomas, Waung Hankerson (H.E.R. Feat. YG)

