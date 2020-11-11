 
 

John Legend Tries to 'Hold Onto Things That Bring Joy' After Chrissy Teigen Suffered Miscarriage

John Legend Tries to 'Hold Onto Things That Bring Joy' After Chrissy Teigen Suffered Miscarriage
WENN
Celebrity

Having tragically lost his third child, the 'All of Me' hitmaker is grateful that many people, who experienced similar things, showered them with so much love and support.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are doing their best to "hold onto the things that bring us joy" in the wake of their son Jack's death.

The couple was recently left devastated after announcing a heavy bleed led to pregnant Chrissy's hospitalization and an eventual miscarriage. After a short break from social media, they're now trying to get on with their lives, with John telling Entertainment Tonight that looking at their two children - Luna, four, and Miles, two - helps them realize how lucky they are.

  See also...

"Whenever we go through personal challenges - and I think challenges as a nation - I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he explained. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

John added that he and Chrissy had been inundated with messages from people who have been through similar devastating losses, many of whom praised the model for speaking so publicly about the tragedy.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

You can share this post!

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley 'Determined' to Be Healthy Again After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Miranda Lambert's Husband Pens Sweet Tribute on Her Birthday
Related Posts
John Legend Disses Ice Cube and Lil Wayne for Siding With Donald Trump

John Legend Disses Ice Cube and Lil Wayne for Siding With Donald Trump

John Legend Assures Chrissy Teigen Their Love Will 'Remain' Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

John Legend Assures Chrissy Teigen Their Love Will 'Remain' Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

John Legend to Return to Stage at Billboard Music Awards After Wife's Miscarriage

John Legend to Return to Stage at Billboard Music Awards After Wife's Miscarriage

John Legend Points Out the Importance of Couples Therapy in His Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Points Out the Importance of Couples Therapy in His Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

King Von's Leaked Autopsy Photo Enrages Fans

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks

Kerry Washington Calls Eva Longoria 'Fighter for All Women' Amid Backlash Over Black Voters Remarks