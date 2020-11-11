Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley 'Determined' to Be Healthy Again After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Good Doctor' co-stars and real-life married couple reveal via social media that they have tested positive for coronavirus, and are quarantining in their home in Vancouver.

AceShowbiz - "The Good Doctor" stars Richard Schiff and his wife Sheila Kelley have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair took to their social media pages on Tuesday, November 10 to reveal their diagnoses, telling that they're self-isolating at their home in Vancouver, Canada.

"On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive," Richard wrote on Twitter. "This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

In a post on her Instagram page, Sheila added: "Richard and I have some news. We have both tested positive for COVID-19. We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly."

"I am grateful for @s.factor.official embodiment practice as it tunes me deeply into my body. It is helping me cope from minute to minute. For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we're in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."

Deadline reported that production on the new season of "The Good Doctor" has continued due to the fact that Richard and Sheila are self-isolating, with the filming schedule being reworked to factor in their temporary absence.

Ironically, "The Good Doctor" will be tackling the coronavirus pandemic in upcoming episodes.