Sinead O'Connor Checks Into Rehab for 'Trauma and Addiction'

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker announces she is taking a year-long hiatus to seek treatment for her mental health, prompting her to put 2021 tour on hold.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Irish singer Sinead O'connor is postponing the bulk of her 2021 tour to undergo a year-long rehab programme for "trauma and addiction."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker, who is now an Islam convert and goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, took to Twitter on Tuesday (10Nov20) to share the news with fans, revealing a string of personal heartaches have prompted her need for treatment.

She wrote, "Message for folks who have tickets for next year's shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts (sic)."

"The last year has been very traumatic also due to one of my kids being unwell and the child is thriving now thank god but the mom needs TLC (tender loving care) (sic)," she continued. "If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don't, I won't."

The musician explained she also lost someone "beloved" earlier this year, which sent her on a downward spiral, during which she became "briefly addicted to a drug other than weed."

She went on to thank fans for their support, insisting she will be revealing all once she completes her treatment.

"If you knew the six years I've had, your (sic) know what I'm talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022," she continued, adding, "Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues."

O'Connor, who will enter an undisclosed facility next week, also insisted plans to release her memoir next year (21) are still going ahead, as will four shows scheduled to take place in Ireland next summer.

The news comes just a month after O'Connor told her Twitter followers she was battling crippling agoraphobia, which was preventing her from leaving her home to buy groceries.