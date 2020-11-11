 
 

Rebel Wilson Feels She's Finally Got Her Life Under Control Following Weight Loss

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress admits in a TV interview that she finally feels more in control at the age of 40 following a weight loss as she's embarking on a major diet.

AceShowbiz - Actress Rebel Wilson finally feels like she's got her life under control after turning 40.

"The Hustle" star celebrated the age milestone in March (20), and, after embarking on a major diet and fitness journey at the start of 2020 to launch her "Year of Health", Wilson has dropped around 40 pounds (18.1 kilograms) - and is inching ever closer to her goal weight.

She blames the stress of her rise to fame for her habit of reaching for sugary snacks.

"I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar - that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts...," she told Drew Barrymore on the "Charlie's Angels" actress' self-titled daytime talk show.

"I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like, eating donuts."

Wilson began working on her mental health to improve her body confidence, and then started focusing on overhauling her diet - all while hitting the gym and continuing to take on movie roles, and now she couldn't be more proud of where she is at in her personal and professional lives.

"I don't know whether it's a thing with ladies when you turn 40, but I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career," she shared.

"I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content."

Wilson, who has also found love with Anheuser-Busch brewing heir Jacob Busch, continued, "I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I'm a late bloomer or something, but I'm slowly getting it together."

