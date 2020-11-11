 
 

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special
WENN
TV

The former 'Glee' actor is tapped to play the titular character in the upcoming TV special of 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' ahead of the Christmas holiday.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Glee" star Matthew Morrison is set to headline a TV special of"DR. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" just in time for the holidays.

Morrison will play The Grinch in the London theatre production, which will be filmed for TV and air in the U.S. on 9 December (20).

The show will also feature Broadway veteran Denis O'Hare as the titular character's dog, Max, and "Twilight" actor Booboo Stewart as the younger version of the pooch.

Newcomer Amelia Minto will play Cindy-Lou Who, while the rest of the ensemble will be made up of musical theatre actors from the West End.

Morrison said in a statement, "In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honour to bring some holiday cheer into viewers' homes this December."

  See also...

"My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favourite in a new creative and imaginative way."

The performance will take place at the Troubadour Theatre in London, and features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The staging is directed by Max Webster and Julia Knowles will direct for TV.

The musical will be broadcast on America's NBC network, and is the latest to be produced for a TV event following previous productions of "The Sound of Music", "Peter Pan", "The Wiz", "Hairspray", and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert".

Jim Carrey took on the title role in 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" while Benedict Cumberbatch starred in 2018's "The Grinch".

You can share this post!

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

'Another Round', 'Martin Eden', 'Corpus Christi' Lead Nominees for 2020 European Film Awards

Related Posts
Matthew Morrison Bids Farewell to Late Naya Rivera in Heartfelt Post

Matthew Morrison Bids Farewell to Late Naya Rivera in Heartfelt Post

Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn't 'Pleasant Person'

Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn't 'Pleasant Person'

Most Read
Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show
TV

Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows