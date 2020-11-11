Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

WENN TV

The former 'Glee' actor is tapped to play the titular character in the upcoming TV special of 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' ahead of the Christmas holiday.

AceShowbiz - "Glee" star Matthew Morrison is set to headline a TV special of"DR. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" just in time for the holidays.

Morrison will play The Grinch in the London theatre production, which will be filmed for TV and air in the U.S. on 9 December (20).

The show will also feature Broadway veteran Denis O'Hare as the titular character's dog, Max, and "Twilight" actor Booboo Stewart as the younger version of the pooch.

Newcomer Amelia Minto will play Cindy-Lou Who, while the rest of the ensemble will be made up of musical theatre actors from the West End.

Morrison said in a statement, "In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honour to bring some holiday cheer into viewers' homes this December."

"My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life, we are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favourite in a new creative and imaginative way."

The performance will take place at the Troubadour Theatre in London, and features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The staging is directed by Max Webster and Julia Knowles will direct for TV.

The musical will be broadcast on America's NBC network, and is the latest to be produced for a TV event following previous productions of "The Sound of Music", "Peter Pan", "The Wiz", "Hairspray", and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert".

Jim Carrey took on the title role in 2000 movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" while Benedict Cumberbatch starred in 2018's "The Grinch".