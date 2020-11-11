 
 

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss
WENN
Celebrity

The Public Enemy star and the 'Mistresses' actress are among the public figures signing a New York Times ad, demanding Donald Trump to leave office after losing election.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chuck D and Alyssa Milano signed an advert that appeared in Monday's (09Nov20) New York Times, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to leave office immediately after losing last week's election.

Although Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden has been declared America's 46th President by U.S. media organisations and leaders around the world, Trump is refusing to concede the election, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

In response, the Public Enemy star and the Melrose Place actress were among a number of public figures from various fields to put their name to the full page newspaper advertisement, calling on Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence to leave office "now."

Director Lilly Wachowski, NOFX frontman Fat Mike, and philosopher Noam Chomsky also signed the plea, which links to a website called RefuseFascism.org.

  See also...

"In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America," the message on the page reads. "The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!"

Citing Trump's controversial actions in office, it continues, "There can be: no more children torn from parents and locked in cages, no more fire and fury from the mouth of a demented bully with his finger on the nuclear trigger, no more mass COVID death from science-hating lunacy no more 'law and order' of official terror by bullets, batons, and tear gas."

Their missive also criticised Trump for trying to overturn his defeat in the courts, as well as accusing his supporters, dubbed "thugs," of bringing "fascist politics" to America's streets and institutions.

On Monday, Trump and his staffers continued their campaign to overturn the results of Tuesday's (03Nov20) U.S. election, with his Attorney General Bill Barr announcing a federal probe into allegations of voting irregularities - despite no evidence being put forward to date.

You can share this post!

John Fraser Passes Away at 89 Following Battle With Cancer

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special
Related Posts
Alyssa Milano Applauds Joe Biden, Kirstie Alley Cheers Donald Trump On After Final Debate

Alyssa Milano Applauds Joe Biden, Kirstie Alley Cheers Donald Trump On After Final Debate

Alyssa Milano's Hair Loss and Brain Fog Persist Amid Covid-19 Recovery

Alyssa Milano's Hair Loss and Brain Fog Persist Amid Covid-19 Recovery

Alyssa Milano Battling 'Leaky Small Blood Vessels' Amid Covid-19 Recovery

Alyssa Milano Battling 'Leaky Small Blood Vessels' Amid Covid-19 Recovery

Alyssa Milano, Todrick Hall and More React to Donald Trump's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Alyssa Milano, Todrick Hall and More React to Donald Trump's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Does Asian Doll Blame King Von's Friends for His Death? Find Out His Last Words

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

Asian Doll Quits Social Media After Accused of Clout Chasing With King Von's Death

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

'Let's Stay Together' Star Bert Belasco Dead of Possible Aneurysm While Quarantining in Hotel

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

50 Cent Warns T.I. Over Post About Gang Beefs in Atlanta Following King Von's Death

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend