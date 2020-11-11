Chuck D and Alyssa Milano Call on President Trump to Leave Office After Presidential Loss

WENN Celebrity

The Public Enemy star and the 'Mistresses' actress are among the public figures signing a New York Times ad, demanding Donald Trump to leave office after losing election.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chuck D and Alyssa Milano signed an advert that appeared in Monday's (09Nov20) New York Times, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to leave office immediately after losing last week's election.

Although Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden has been declared America's 46th President by U.S. media organisations and leaders around the world, Trump is refusing to concede the election, citing unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

In response, the Public Enemy star and the Melrose Place actress were among a number of public figures from various fields to put their name to the full page newspaper advertisement, calling on Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence to leave office "now."

Director Lilly Wachowski, NOFX frontman Fat Mike, and philosopher Noam Chomsky also signed the plea, which links to a website called RefuseFascism.org.

"In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America," the message on the page reads. "The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!"

Citing Trump's controversial actions in office, it continues, "There can be: no more children torn from parents and locked in cages, no more fire and fury from the mouth of a demented bully with his finger on the nuclear trigger, no more mass COVID death from science-hating lunacy no more 'law and order' of official terror by bullets, batons, and tear gas."

Their missive also criticised Trump for trying to overturn his defeat in the courts, as well as accusing his supporters, dubbed "thugs," of bringing "fascist politics" to America's streets and institutions.

On Monday, Trump and his staffers continued their campaign to overturn the results of Tuesday's (03Nov20) U.S. election, with his Attorney General Bill Barr announcing a federal probe into allegations of voting irregularities - despite no evidence being put forward to date.