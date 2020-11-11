Old Dominion Win Big at 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards

WENN Music

The five-member country-rock band have been given a Song of the Year prize at this year's ASCAP Country Music Awards, thanks to their hit song 'One Man Band'.

Old Dominion were presented with the Song of the Year honour for their hit ballad "One Man Band" at the 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday (09Nov20).

The song was written by members Matt Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi with Josh Osborne and, taking to social media, ASCAP President Paul Williams surprised the group and Osborne with the news in a Twitter post.

"SURPRISE! @OldDominion's hit #OneManBand is our ASCAP Country Music Awards Song of the Year," reads a post on ASCAP's official Twitter page, which also tagged the writers. "Congrats fam."

Elsewhere at the ASCAP Country Music Awards, Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the eighth year, thanks to his run of hit songs over the last decade that include Luke Bryan's "That's My Kind of Night" and Carrie Underwood's "Good Girl".

He's also scored hits for Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Dustin Lynch, with Trio Avenue Beat, who created the viral hit "F2020" earlier this year, set to pay tribute to the writer.

Meanwhile, Warner Chappell Music was also a repeat winner, earning the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year Award for the eighth time.

The first-ever virtual ASCAP Country Music Awards is being held from 9 to 12 November across all @ascap social media handles.

"Thank you," Old Dominion tweeted in response to their ASCAP win.

Meanwhile, Ashley Gorley stated, "I'm humbled, proud, and extremely grateful to be honored as the 2020 ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year. It's been an insane year, and this is a much-needed bright spot for me. Thank you to ASCAP for taking care of me as a writer for many years, and for taking care of my family. We have felt your love through this pandemic and are grateful to be able to celebrate with you all virtually."