 
 

Old Dominion Win Big at 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards

Old Dominion Win Big at 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards
WENN
Music

The five-member country-rock band have been given a Song of the Year prize at this year's ASCAP Country Music Awards, thanks to their hit song 'One Man Band'.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Old Dominion were presented with the Song of the Year honour for their hit ballad "One Man Band" at the 2020 ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday (09Nov20).

The song was written by members Matt Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi with Josh Osborne and, taking to social media, ASCAP President Paul Williams surprised the group and Osborne with the news in a Twitter post.

"SURPRISE! @OldDominion's hit #OneManBand is our ASCAP Country Music Awards Song of the Year," reads a post on ASCAP's official Twitter page, which also tagged the writers. "Congrats fam."

Elsewhere at the ASCAP Country Music Awards, Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the eighth year, thanks to his run of hit songs over the last decade that include Luke Bryan's "That's My Kind of Night" and Carrie Underwood's "Good Girl".

  See also...

He's also scored hits for Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Dustin Lynch, with Trio Avenue Beat, who created the viral hit "F2020" earlier this year, set to pay tribute to the writer.

Meanwhile, Warner Chappell Music was also a repeat winner, earning the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year Award for the eighth time.

The first-ever virtual ASCAP Country Music Awards is being held from 9 to 12 November across all @ascap social media handles.

"Thank you," Old Dominion tweeted in response to their ASCAP win.

Meanwhile, Ashley Gorley stated, "I'm humbled, proud, and extremely grateful to be honored as the 2020 ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year. It's been an insane year, and this is a much-needed bright spot for me. Thank you to ASCAP for taking care of me as a writer for many years, and for taking care of my family. We have felt your love through this pandemic and are grateful to be able to celebrate with you all virtually."

You can share this post!

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Johnny Depp Will Get Full Salary Despite Only Working One Day on Set of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'
Related Posts
Old Dominion Blames Coronavirus for Them Backing Out of 2020 C2C Music Festival

Old Dominion Blames Coronavirus for Them Backing Out of 2020 C2C Music Festival

Old Dominion Forced to Postpone Three Shows to Let Frontman Get Leg Surgery

Old Dominion Forced to Postpone Three Shows to Let Frontman Get Leg Surgery

Most Read
Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album
Music

Sam Smith Takes Inspirations From Halsey, Robyn and Ben Platt for New Album

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

LL Cool J 'Going Somewhere Else' With His First Album in Seven Years

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Jesy Nelson Backs Out of 'The Search' Final and MTV EMAs Hosting Gig Due to Illness

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Nicki Minaj Retracts Denial of Leaked Davido Collaboration

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Debuts Atop Billboard 200

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Darius Rucker Talks Struggles as Black Country Singer: I'm Still Trying to Get on the Radio

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Artist of the Week: Ty Dolla $ign

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Eddie Van Halen Gets Peers Tribute at 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Virtual Ceremony

Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Michael J. Fox Reprises 'Back to the Future' Role in Lil Nas X's 'Holiday' Trailer

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

Florida Georgia Line Call Off CMA Awards Performance After Tyler Hubbard Tests Positive for Covid-19

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election

Miley Cyrus' 'Party in the U.S.A.' Makes Music Charts Return After Joe Biden Wins Election