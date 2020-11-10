 
 

Tommy Lee Waits for Right Time to Be Wingsuit Skydiver

Tommy Lee Waits for Right Time to Be Wingsuit Skydiver
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

When talking about his top bucket list item, the Motley Crue drummer admits he is also keen to try being 'strapped into an alcohol burning funny car, going 320 miles-per-hour.'

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rocker Tommy Lee is eyeing a new hobby as a wingsuit skydiver.

The Motley Crue star has always been fascinated with flying and now he's eager to suit up and soar through the skies with the help of a pal who happens to work for the Red Bull Skydive Team - he's just "waiting for the right time."

"Are you familiar with what they call 'Squirrel Suits'? You see those guys that fly in those suits? They're like wings when they open up. People put on this suit with wings and a webbed fabric and they fly. I want to try that," Lee tells syndicated columnist Allison Kugel about his top bucket list item. "I'm going to be a bird one day. That is on my list."

"I'm just kind of waiting for the right time to do that because it's not like you just go up and jump off the Swiss Alps and just go and do it. You have to go through the training that is incredible. There is a guy that flies for Red Bull and he has offered to help me. I have to do it."

The extreme sport is particularly appealing to Lee because the drummer suspects he may have been a bird in a past life.

  See also...

Discussing his thoughts on the topic, he says, "Sometimes I think when you die, you're done. But then there are other times where, I have this weird attraction to trees and to birds. Every time I see a bird fly by, I wonder if in my past life I was a bird, because I have this fascination with flying."

And donning the wingsuit isn't the only daredevil stunt Lee, 58, is keen to try.

"I'm such a thrill seeker, I can't stand it," he shares. "I also want to go to this three-day school where you do two days in the classroom and the third day you're strapped into an alcohol burning funny car, going 320 miles-per-hour."

"What is that like, that three seconds of G-force?" he wonders. "I've already been upside down in a plane. I've done a lot of crazy stuff already, but I've got some things on my list I still want to do."

Lee, who recently released his new solo album "Andro", still has some free time to pursue his adrenaline-fuelled hobbies - due to the coronavirus pandemic, he and his Motley Crue bandmates had to postpone their big reunion tour with Poison and Def Leppard until next summer (21).

You can share this post!

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Keke Palmer Stresses Her EBT Tweet Was 'Not Suggestion for Solving All Low Income Issues'
Related Posts
Tommy Lee Flips the Bird at Ted Nugent for 'Domestic Violence Heroin Addict' Branding

Tommy Lee Flips the Bird at Ted Nugent for 'Domestic Violence Heroin Addict' Branding

Tommy Lee Finds It Too Embarrassing to Stay in the U.S. Should Donald Trump Get Re-Elected

Tommy Lee Finds It Too Embarrassing to Stay in the U.S. Should Donald Trump Get Re-Elected

Tommy Lee Admits to 'Drinking Two Gallons' of Vodka a Day Before Checking Into Rehab

Tommy Lee Admits to 'Drinking Two Gallons' of Vodka a Day Before Checking Into Rehab

Tommy Lee Rants Over Being Told to Shut Up When Speaking Up Against Donald Trump

Tommy Lee Rants Over Being Told to Shut Up When Speaking Up Against Donald Trump

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Joe Giudice 'Excited' to Be Reunited With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy After a Year

Joe Giudice 'Excited' to Be Reunited With Daughters Milania and Gia in Italy After a Year

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating