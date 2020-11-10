 
 

Lily Collins Embraces the Exciting Experience of Being a Fiancee

Aside from talking about her engagement to Charlie McDowell, the 'Emily In Paris' actress talks about what the coronavirus pandemic and its consequent lockdown have given her.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins isn't in any rush to marry Charlie McDowell, as she wants to enjoy "being a fiancee".

The 31-year-old actress daughter of singer Phil Collins told Rollacoaster magazine she's embracing life as a wife-to-be after announcing her engagement to Charlie back in September.

"I am enjoying being a fiancee," she grinned. "I am taking some time to really read and think about what is next for me. In the meantime, I’m embracing the exciting experience of being a fiancee and what all that means and just kind of sitting within that excitement."

While she's keeping her fingers crossed that her controversial Netflix series "Emily in Paris" gets renewed for a second season, Lily's enjoying spending time at home with Charlie and their dog during the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown. And the extra time at home has also given Lily the chance to work out her priorities in life.

"I've had moments that are completely up and down..." she said. "Every morning, we wake up and there is something new going on, and it has been so important for me and my fiance and our little dog to continue getting out into nature.

"We've been doing a couple of road trips to breathe and explore and feel inspired. This has been a really great time for more reflection and introspection and prioritising and figuring things out."

Created by Darren Star, "Emily in Paris" stars Lily as the titular character Emily, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm.

