 
 

Don McLean Recalls Alex Trebek's Final Christmas Party to Be 'Joyous and Sad Occasion'

Don McLean Recalls Alex Trebek's Final Christmas Party to Be 'Joyous and Sad Occasion'
Instagram
Celebrity

Touched to be included in the late 'Jeopardy!' host's bucket list, the 'American Pie' singer shares that he was inspired to be a little more 'elegant and dignified' as the TV legend.

  • Nov 10, 2020

AceShowbiz - Don McLean was "touched" the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek asked him to perform at what he knew may be his final Christmas party.

Each year the game show presenter hosted a festive shindig for the "Jeopardy!" team, but last year's (19) bash was a more poignant occasion due to Trebek's battle with pancreatic cancer - a fight he lost, aged 80, on Sunday, november 08.

Following the news of the TV legend's death, the "American Pie" singer paid tribute to him and revealed the show was on Trebek's "bucket list" of things to do before he died.

"Alex asked if I would come and sing for him and his Jeopardy! family at his annual Christmas party last year," McLean told People magazine. "I was on his 'bucket list,' he told me. It was at a lovely Italian restaurant near his home.

  See also...

"It was a joyous and sad occasion and I was very touched that my music was that important to him. There was not the slightest hint of self-pity or weakness in this man."

Explaining how Trebek inspired him to carry himself better in old age, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter added: "He was as elegant and dignified as you saw him on television.

"Old school for sure and someone who we all can learn from. I thought of him often afterward and I'll think of him in the future and maybe try to be a little more like him."

Trebek passed away on Sunday, November 8 at the age of 80. A spokesperson for the popular quiz show tells TMZ, " 'Jeopardy!' is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

You can share this post!

Tommy Lee Waits for Right Time to Be Wingsuit Skydiver

Julianne Hough Hopes to Provide Realistic Romances Through New Scripted Podcast
Related Posts
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies of Cancer

Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

Alex Trebek Helps Fund Homeless Shelter Project With $500,000 Donation

Alex Trebek Needs to Undergo More Chemotherapy After 'Jeopardy!' Return

Alex Trebek Needs to Undergo More Chemotherapy After 'Jeopardy!' Return

Most Read
Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing
Celebrity

Alex Trebek's Wife and Daughter Look Distraught in First Pics After His Passing

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

NLE Choppa Claps Back After Called 'Crazy' for Claiming King Von's Spirit Visits Him

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Bebe Rexha Hits Back at Unflattering 'Doctored' Paparazzi Photos

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

12 Best Celebrities' Take on Other Stars for Halloween

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Dua Lipa and Madonna Become 'Really Close' After Bonding Over Mutual Support for BLM

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Affair Rumors With 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko Following His Split

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

NBA Star Paul George Clowned Over Engagement to GF Daniel Rajic After Paternity Drama

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Lori Harvey Avoids Jail Time for Hit-And-Run Case With 2 Years Probation

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Gleb Savchenko Denies Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors After Wife Openly Accuses Him of Cheating

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win

Eva Longoria Clarifies After Accused of Taking Credit From Black Women for Biden Win