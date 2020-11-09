 
 

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

WENN/FayesVision
When explaining her reason for saying no to the show pitch, the 'Fuller House' star confesses that she has never even been approached for the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure and her family were pitched their own reality TV show.

The 44-year-old actress tells Us Weekly she was approached about a series but turned down the offer because she thinks her relatives aren't "interesting enough" to attract an audience.

"I think we're pretty boring," she says, adding, "It just wasn't something that works for us."

Candace, however, admitted that they did get an offer in the past, though it didn't work. "We were approached for reality [TV], but a long time ago and it just wasn’t something that works for us," she shared.

She went on nixing the idea of joining the "Real Housewives" franchise, one of today's most popular reality series franchises airing on Bravo. She said, "I've never been approached for Housewives (TV franchise 'Real Housewives') ..., nor have I ever seen a Housewives show. (I) don't think that one's for me."

Candace and her husband Valeri Bure share three children - Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18 - and have been married for 24 years. The family has been spending time together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It totally tested us, but in the best of ways," the "Dancing Through Life" author confessed, but added that the situation eventually made them closer. "I'll be honest because we try. We both travel so much. So we were like, 'This might be the most amount of time we've actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.' And you know what? It's made us."

Keira Knightley Claims Modelling and Prostitution as Jobs Women Can Earn More Than Men

Diane Keaton's Daughter Gets Engaged to Boyfriend of Less Than Two Years
