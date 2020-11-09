 
 

Doja Cat Has Hilarious Response to a Fan Calling 'Say So' 'Boring'

The RnB singer/rapper performs a hard rock version of the chart-topping hit at the 2020 MTV EMAs, prompting a fan to wonder if she has other songs than 'Say So'.

  Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat was among the performers at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Videos which took place on Sunday, November 8. For the annual event, the singer/rapper performed her chart-topping singer "Say So", though she put a hard rock twist on the song.

She kicked off her performance by crawling out of a big screen while donning a white dress. Doja, who sported gothic makeup for the performance, then belted out the notes in a garden full of white flowers.

While the performance was nothing but great, one fan apparently wasn't satisfied. "does she have other songs? rhetoric question. this getting boring," the person wondered. Doja seemingly caught wind of the diss as she took to her Twitter account to indirectly respond to it. "im tired of say so too yall," so she wrote.

  See also...

Fans were loving her reaction as one joked, "The way she tired if it she had to change the flow." Another fan added, "love her personality." Someone else wrote, "this was dope though, Evanescence vibes." Loving the song and each version of it, a fan said, "She kills it EVERY TIME though!!!"

One user, meanwhile, hoped that it was a hint of new music, asking, "She gonna make new music? Or sum?" Another comment read, "She got other great songs y’all just too busy cancelling her to notice."

The last comment referred to several controversies that Doja was involved in, one of which was when she was reported to be participating in "racist chat rooms" and used racial slur in a song from 2015. That led #dojaisoverparty to trend on Twitter with people cancelling the singer and slamming her for being racist.

Doja addressed the controversy in a now-deleted Instagram post in May. "I've used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn't have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to everyone that I offended," the singer wrote. "I'm a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from."

