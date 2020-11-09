 
 

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal
Instagram
TV

During the trip to Madeira, the new mom is joined by fellow cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard, while Monique Samuels isn't invited.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - New mom Ashley Darby couldn't stay being apart from her son Dean and husband Michael Darby for too long. In the Sunday, November 8 episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac", she could be seen getting emotional during a cast trip to Portugal. She claimed that she felt anxious leaving Dean behind for the first time.

She asked her close friend Eve to help take care of Dean during the day so that Michael could put their son to bed after he came home from work. However, Dean wasn't the only reason she was nervous. Prior to this, Michael admitted to visiting a strip club and doing something he "regrets" when Ashley left him alone with their baby.

"Dean and I are going to spend a lot of time together," Michael said in the new episode. Ashley then asked, "Are you going to behave while I'm gone?" to which Michael responded, "Absolutely."

"One of the things you mentioned was that sometimes you just need to talk and get it out before you make a decision that you don't want to make, so you can call me," she told Michael.

During the trip to Madeira, Ashley was joined by fellow cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard. Ashley didn't invite Monique Samuels following her brutal physical altercation with Candiace back in November 2019. They had dinner after they arrived and the drama started immediately with Wendy and Karen's beef.

  See also...

Later in the episode, Gizelle asked Ashley about her relationship with her husband. "I'm finally starting to feel better. I'm officially 100 percent back in my marriage," Ashley told the ladies. Gizelle then replied, "One hundred percent? That was like, in a month you went from 60, 40 to 100."

"There were a lot of things we hadn't talked about," Ashley admitted, though she claimed that she wasn't bothered if something happened when she was away. "I'm more understanding about the circumstances," Ashley said, adding, "I wasn't being the supportive wife that I had been."

Robyn then chimed in, "I want you to stop taking responsibility and putting the weight on you being a new mother, and trying to navigate that. He needs to support you because this is something new that you're going through." The 41-year-old, who has history when it comes to dealing with infidelity, urged Ashley to hold her husband "accountable" for his actions.

"I didn't have the energy to care about what my husband was doing, and I'm getting that from Ashley. But she's got to hold him accountable," she explained in a confessional.

Ashley then called Eve, who told her that Michael hadn't come home yet. When she called him, Michael told Ashley that he was in a meeting. She told him that she needed to at least tell Eve if he was going to be a little bit late.

It didn't sit well with Michael who responded, "I can't do this. I'll call you when I get home. ... I can't be molested like this. This is crazy." That prompted Ashley to cry on her bed. "I just want to go home. I miss my kid," she said. Despite the rough night, the couple was able to resolve the issue.

You can share this post!

Liam Hemsworth's GF Gabriella Brooks Joins His Brother Luke's 1920s-Themed Birthday Celebration
Related Posts
'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo Calls Out Karen Huger Over Her 'Constant Jabs'

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo Calls Out Karen Huger Over Her 'Constant Jabs'

'RHOP': Monique Samuels Fears Getting Arrested After Candiace Dillard Presses Charges

'RHOP': Monique Samuels Fears Getting Arrested After Candiace Dillard Presses Charges

'RHOP': Karen Huger Blasts Candiace Dillard for Trying to Make Her 'Abandon' Monique Samuels

'RHOP': Karen Huger Blasts Candiace Dillard for Trying to Make Her 'Abandon' Monique Samuels

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard Pressing Charges Against Monique Samuels Following Brutal Brawl

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard Pressing Charges Against Monique Samuels Following Brutal Brawl

Most Read
Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'
TV

Andy Cohen Plans to Revive 'The Real Housewives of Miami'

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Andrew Garfield, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett Tapped for 'Brideshead Revisited' TV Reboot

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Al Roker Taking a Break From 'Today' Show as He Battles Prostate Cancer

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Chris Hemsworth Totally Against His Trainer Joining 'The Bachelor'

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Stephen Colbert Chokes Up as He Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to Poison U.S. Democracy

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin Struggled to Learn Ballet at 24 to Prepare for Her Role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Nicole Kidman Credits Long Friendship With Hugh Grant for Helping Onscreen Chemistry

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders Forced to Close TV Company After Almost Three Decades

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Dave Chappelle Slams White People for Refusing to Wear Masks in 'SNL' Monologue

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal