'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

During the trip to Madeira, the new mom is joined by fellow cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard, while Monique Samuels isn't invited.

Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - New mom Ashley Darby couldn't stay being apart from her son Dean and husband Michael Darby for too long. In the Sunday, November 8 episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac", she could be seen getting emotional during a cast trip to Portugal. She claimed that she felt anxious leaving Dean behind for the first time.

She asked her close friend Eve to help take care of Dean during the day so that Michael could put their son to bed after he came home from work. However, Dean wasn't the only reason she was nervous. Prior to this, Michael admitted to visiting a strip club and doing something he "regrets" when Ashley left him alone with their baby.

"Dean and I are going to spend a lot of time together," Michael said in the new episode. Ashley then asked, "Are you going to behave while I'm gone?" to which Michael responded, "Absolutely."

"One of the things you mentioned was that sometimes you just need to talk and get it out before you make a decision that you don't want to make, so you can call me," she told Michael.

During the trip to Madeira, Ashley was joined by fellow cast members Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard. Ashley didn't invite Monique Samuels following her brutal physical altercation with Candiace back in November 2019. They had dinner after they arrived and the drama started immediately with Wendy and Karen's beef.

Later in the episode, Gizelle asked Ashley about her relationship with her husband. "I'm finally starting to feel better. I'm officially 100 percent back in my marriage," Ashley told the ladies. Gizelle then replied, "One hundred percent? That was like, in a month you went from 60, 40 to 100."

"There were a lot of things we hadn't talked about," Ashley admitted, though she claimed that she wasn't bothered if something happened when she was away. "I'm more understanding about the circumstances," Ashley said, adding, "I wasn't being the supportive wife that I had been."

Robyn then chimed in, "I want you to stop taking responsibility and putting the weight on you being a new mother, and trying to navigate that. He needs to support you because this is something new that you're going through." The 41-year-old, who has history when it comes to dealing with infidelity, urged Ashley to hold her husband "accountable" for his actions.

"I didn't have the energy to care about what my husband was doing, and I'm getting that from Ashley. But she's got to hold him accountable," she explained in a confessional.

Ashley then called Eve, who told her that Michael hadn't come home yet. When she called him, Michael told Ashley that he was in a meeting. She told him that she needed to at least tell Eve if he was going to be a little bit late.

It didn't sit well with Michael who responded, "I can't do this. I'll call you when I get home. ... I can't be molested like this. This is crazy." That prompted Ashley to cry on her bed. "I just want to go home. I miss my kid," she said. Despite the rough night, the couple was able to resolve the issue.